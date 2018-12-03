The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie – Made In The USA

The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie was designed to be the single most American piece of clothing in your closet – it’s made from cotton from the Mississippi Delta, 23 oz extra soft fleece from South Carolina, twill-reinforced seams made in Philadelphia, with heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia, it’s then cut, sewn, and finished by the team in Los Angeles.
From start to finish the 10-Year Hoodie passes through the hands of 20 American workers, helping invigorate local economies and inject much needed money into middle-class families.
Flint and Tinder was founded in the USA specifically to make clothing exclusively in America, to a standard that’s been long forgotten by many retailers in their race to the lowest price regardless of the impact to local jobs and industry.
The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie was painstakingly developed to last a minimum of 10 years of regular use, the company backs this philosophy up with a warranty that covers rips, tears, and manufacturing defects for a full decade.
Sizing ranges from S through to XXL, and although it costs more than your usual GAP hoodie, it comes with a heart and soul – and the knowledge that your money stayed right here in the USA.
