The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie – Made In The USA

Reading time: about 1 minute.

The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie was designed to be the single most American piece of clothing in your closet – it’s made from cotton from the Mississippi Delta, 23 oz extra soft fleece from South Carolina, twill-reinforced seams made in Philadelphia, with heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia, it’s then cut, sewn, and finished by the team in Los Angeles.

From start to finish the 10-Year Hoodie passes through the hands of 20 American workers, helping invigorate local economies and inject much needed money into middle-class families.

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie Collage

Flint and Tinder was founded in the USA specifically to make clothing exclusively in America, to a standard that’s been long forgotten by many retailers in their race to the lowest price regardless of the impact to local jobs and industry.

The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie was painstakingly developed to last a minimum of 10 years of regular use, the company backs this philosophy up with a warranty that covers rips, tears, and manufacturing defects for a full decade.

Sizing ranges from S through to XXL, and although it costs more than your usual GAP hoodie, it comes with a heart and soul – and the knowledge that your money stayed right here in the USA.

Buy Here

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie Model

  • Author Bio
  • Contact Me
Ben Branch Profile Picture Silodrome - The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie - Made In The USA
Ben Branch
Founder & Senior Editor Silodrome

Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.

Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

https://silodrome.com/author/benjamin/
Published by Ben Branch - December 3rd 2018