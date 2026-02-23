This is a glass-topped coffee table built around an original Ferrari Testarossa Flat-12 engine. Unlike with many engine-based coffee tables, the engine in this case hasn’t been modified for table duties, and looks just about ready to be dropped into a Testarossa and put back to work.

This coffee table consists of a glass top mounted to perspex legs. The Testarossa Flat-12 is sitting on small stainless legs fitted to its original engine mounts, and it comes with many of its ancillaries still fitted, including the intake, distributors, spark plug leads, spark plugs, alternator, and even what appears to be an A/C compressor.

History Speedrun: The Ferrari Testarossa Flat-12

The Ferrari Testarossa was developed as an entirely new car to improve upon the earlier Ferrari 512 BB series. It was also targeted squarely at the popular Lamborghini Countach which had successfully made the transition from the 1970s to the 1980s without losing any of its appeal or becoming dated – a feat that many other cars failed to achieve.

The Testarossa has a tubular steel frame clothed in gleaming bodywork designed by at Pininfarina by a team lead by Leonardo Fioravanti, consisting of Ian Cameron, Guido Campoli, Diego Ottina and Emanuele Nicosia.

Powered is provided by an advanced rear-mid-mounted Tipo F113 flat-12 engine with a displacement of 4,943cc (4.9 liters), double overhead cams, four-valves per cylinder, and a dry sump. It produced 385 bhp at 6,300 rpm with 354 lb ft of torque, and power was sent to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted 5-speed transmission.

The Testarossa would become an 80s icon in every sense of the word, it featured prominently in the TV series Miami Vice, it was front and center in the influential racing game Out Run, and it was owned by a huge number of celebrities including M.C. Hammer, Mike Tyson, Elton John, O. J. Simpson, Rod Stewart, Alain Delon, Michael Jordan, and Don Johnson who was gifted a brand-new silver 1989 Testarossa by Enzo Ferrari himself.

The Ferrari Testarossa Glass Coffee Table Shown Here

The glass-topped coffee table you see here is built around a Ferrari Testarossa Flat-12, however as noted above, it hasn’t been modified in anyway for its new role holding up espressos, and it theoretically could be removed from the table at any time and put back to use.

That said, the overall condition of the engine, as well as its internal condition, isn’t known and isn’t mentioned in the listing. If it’s as complete internally as it is externally, with many of its ancillaries present and accounted for, then it could be put back to work.

Aside from the above conjecture, this coffee table has a glass top that measures in at 180 cm in diameter, or 5’9″, and it sits 76 cm from the floor, that’s about 30 inches. The table as perspex legs and dual perspex bases that the engine now sits on, and the table would work just the same with the engine there as without.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Artcurial with a price guide of €20,000 to €40,000, that works out to about $23,600 to $47,200 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Peter Singhof via Artcurial 2026©