These are the Original Pilot sunglasses by American Optical. Each pair is made in the USA, and they were standard issue to US military pilots and astronauts for decades – including Apollo 11 who would be the first to set foot on the Moon – that’s Neil Armstrong wearing them in the image above.

The bayonet-style temples of these sunglasses are designed so that they can be put on or taken off while you’re wearing a helmet – an essential feature for military pilots and astronauts for obvious reasons.

History Speedrun: American Optical

American Optical was founded in 1833 in Southbridge, Massachusetts, at a time when the United States relied heavily on imported optical lenses from Europe. The company’s earliest products were spectacle frames, then lenses, complete eyeglasses, microscope lenses, and optical glass blanks intended to be used for medical, scientific, and educational purposes.

As the 19th century progressed, American Optical expanded into complete microscopes, ophthalmic instruments, surveying optics, and precision lenses for laboratories and hospitals. By the early 20th century, AO had become one of the largest optical manufacturers in the world, supplying universities, physicians, and industrial firms while still working on refining mass-production techniques for optical-quality glass.

During both World Wars American Optical supplied rangefinders, gunsights, goggles, and other optical equipment to the U.S. Military. Aviation eyewear grew naturally out of this work, evolving from basic glare-reduction pilot goggles into standardized pilot sunglasses developed following formal military specifications.

By the late 1950s, this all culminated in the HGU-4/P aviator sunglasses, later known commercially as the FG-58. These were precision optical instruments first and consumer products second – they became standard issue to American military pilots, and as some of these pilots transitioned into various NASA space programs the glasses followed – with AO becoming an official supplier to NASA.

As a result of all this, the first sunglasses worn on the Moon by astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on Apollo 11 were American Optical FG-58s, now known as the Original Aviator series.

The American Optical Original Pilot Sunglasses

These are American Optical Original Pilot aviator sunglasses, they’re the historically-accurate modern version of the iconic American Optical FG-58 sunglasses that were a staple of US military pilots and astronauts for decades.

Each pair has a a steel frame with your choice of a chrome, matte silver, black, or 23k gold plating. The lenses on offer are either AOLite™ Nylon or the more traditional SkyMaster™ Glass, and when you’re ordering you can opt for either polarized or non-polarized depending on your own personal preference.

Lens color is also customizable, you can choose between a classic dark green or standard tint, or a light silver, with some frame options also offering a blue lens. Frame sizing differs depending on your face size, with S, M, and L options on offer – with a handy face-size chart on the store page allowing you to buy the right size first time.

The Original Pilot aviator sunglasses can be bought here direct from American Optical, they come with Free US shipping and 30 day returns, with UPS delivery taking a reported 3-5 days.

Images courtesy of American Optical