This is the Ferrari Type F136IB V8 engine from a Ferrari California, it has a displacement of 4.3 liters and, when fitted to a car, it’s capable of 453 bhp at 7,750 rpm.

The Ferrari California made its debut in 2008 with a name that was first used on the 1950s-era Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder. The modern California was developed as a 2+2 grand tourer with a luxuriously appointed interior, practical trunk space, and a top speed close to 200 mph.

The design of the California was completed at Pininfarina by a team overseen by Ken Okuyama. It was developed as a car to attract people new to the Ferrari marque, and to tempt away fans of competing cars in the class from the likes of Porsche and Aston Martin.

The California would be a blank slate design featuring a number of firsts for Ferrari. It would be the first front-engined production Ferrari with a V8, the first hard top convertible with a folding metal roof, the first with multi-link rear suspension, the first with direct petrol injection, and the first with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Over the course of the California’s production run, the model would sell well and bring in a valuable revenue stream for Ferrari. By the time the production of all variants ceased in 2017 over 17,300 had been sold in total, making it one of the best-selling Ferrari’s in history. It was replaced by the Ferrari Portofino in 2017, which took much of its design direction from the earlier model.

The engine used in the California was a the Type F136 with a displacement of 4,297cc (4.3 liters). It features an aluminum-alloy block and heads to help keep the weight down, double overhead cams per bank, variable valve timing, and four valves per cylinder.

Power output was 453 bhp at 7,750 rpm with 358 lb ft of torque at 5,000 rpm. With 106 bhp per liter of engine displacement, the Type F136 V8 has a remarkably high output for a naturally-aspirated engine. The engine was installed up front, but far enough back in the engine bay to make the California front-mid-engined with a front/back weight distribution of 47/53.

The engine you see here was removed from a 2012 Ferrari California with a reported 30,167 kms (or 18,744 miles) on the odometer. It includes everything pictured, including the complete inlet manifold, throttle bodies, air flow sensors, exhaust manifolds, the AC compressor and pumps, the alternator, wiring harness, and coils.

It’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Lonsdale, Australia with a Buy It Now price of $34,989 AUD, or approximately $23,520 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or make them an offer you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of GT Auto Spares