This is the V6 engine and 5-speed transmission from a Ferrari Dino 246, it has a displacement of 2,400cc offering a power output of 192 bhp. The engine and gearbox are currently disassembled, and they’re now for sale in the hopes that a new owner will complete the rebuild process.

The Ferrari Dino is a series of mid-engined sports cars produced by Ferrari from the late-1960s to the mid-1970s. The Dino was named after Enzo Ferrari’s son Alfredo, who was nicknamed “Dino” and who died as a young adult due to muscular dystrophy.

Before his death Dino had worked at Ferrari, he was a skilled engineer and he developed a V6 engine alongside Vittorio Jano for use in the Ferrari Formula 2 cars of the time. The V6 engine used in the Ferrari Dino sports car is a spiritual descendant of this earlier design.

The first Ferrari Dino was the Dino 206 GT, which was introduced in 1967. It was powered by a 2.0 liter 65º V6 engine that produced 180 bhp at 8,000 rpm with 138 lb ft at 6,500 rpm.

The car was designed by Aldo Brovarone and Leonardo Fioravanti at Pininfarina, it featured a beautiful aluminum alloy body with all the curves you would expect from a 1960s-era Ferrari. The 206 GT was only produced in limited numbers, with just 152 built and all in lefthand drive.

In 1969, Ferrari replaced the 206 GT with the Dino 246 GT and the targa-topped Dino GTS. The new model featured a larger and more powerful 2.4 liter V6 engine that produced 192 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 166 lb ft of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The body was also slightly restyled and it was now made mostly of stamped steel in order to allow production numbers to increase significantly. The Dino 246 GT sold in far higher numbers than its predecessor, with over 3,569 produced during its six-year production run.

The Dino 308 GT4 which was released in 1974 was the first Ferrari to be powered by a V8 engine. It featured vastly different and more angular styling than its predecessors and it offered a 2+2 seating arrangement which made it more suitable for couples with young children.

The disassembled engine and transmission you see here is accompanied by a host of new and used components. It does appear to be largely complete however a full review would be needed before any bidding takes place of course.

As a Tipo 135C engine this is the later iron block 2.4 liter engine that offers more power than the earlier 2.0 liter design. It comes with alloy heads featuring double overhead cams, two valves per cylinder, and it’ll have a compression ratio of 9.0:1 once it’s reassembled.

If you’d like to read more about the engine or register to bid you can visit the listing here on RM Sotheby’s.