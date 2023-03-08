Today, surviving examples of Bocar’s original vehicles are highly sought-after, with asking prices even exceeding $250,000 USD in some instances.

Carnes was developing the XP-6 and XP-7 when a fire destroyed the Bocar facility in 1962, resulting in the loss of all molds, jigs, and other necessary components required to build the cars, ultimately leading to the company’s permanent closure.

As one might expect, the XP-5’s performance was impressive. The Corvette-powered model could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under six seconds and achieve a top speed of around 160 mph. Racing versions of the car were highly competitive, with an XP-5 driven by Art Huttinger coming second in the first televised Daytona race in 1960, with a speed record of 175 mph set on Daytona beach.

The majority of XP-5s were equipped with a 283 cubic inch Corvette V8 engine, generating 290 horsepower, and had a manual transmission that transferred power to the rear wheels. The car was just 34 inches tall and featured a low-profile windscreen. While the curb weight varied based on specifications, most cars weighed between 1,650 and 2,100 pounds.

The Bocar XP-5 was introduced in mid-1959 and incorporated all the lessons learned from the earlier prototypes. The vehicle was built around a chromoly tubular steel space frame chassis and a fiberglass body, which was a cutting-edge material at that time, making it more feasible for smaller companies like Bocar to produce low-volume cars.

The Bocar XP-5 – Redeveloped By Doug Karon

Doug Karon is probably the single most knowledgeable Bocar expert in the world, he’s restored four XP-5s himself, all to a very high level.

After he sold his last Bocar he quickly regretted it, and due to the rare nature of the cars he realized it could be some time until another came up for sale. As a result, he decided to use all that he had learned to build a new Bocar that included a slew of improvements under its composite skin to improve handling, braking, and overall performance.

He started by developing a tubular steel chassis and then he made a new fiberglass body for the car using moulds he still had from restoring bodywork on an earlier 1959 Bocar.

Most XP-5s had VW/Porsche front suspension and a Corvette rear end which did limit their handling ability, Karon decided to go with an all new set up consisting of Mustang II front suspension and a Jaguar independent rear suspension, similar to that used on the E-Type.

The most common engine in the XP-5 was the 283 cubic inch Corvette V8 making approximately 290 bhp. Karon kept the engine in his car faithful with a Chevrolet V8, however it’s a more powerful 500 bhp 383 cubic inch Chevrolet small-block V8 fitted with an Inglese 8-Stack cross-ram intake with four Weber side draught carburetors.

Power is sent back through a T-10 four-speed manual transmission, and the car rides on adjustable coilovers on all four corners, it has Wilwood front disc brakes, inboard rear disc brakes (similar to the E-Type), and 16″ Halibrand-style knock-off wheels.

The interior of the car is vastly different to the originals, Karon decided to make the car a much more comfortable place to be than the bare-bones 1950s style racer originals.

The interior fit out was done by Hot Rod Interiors by Glenn of Glendale, Arizona. It has tan vinyl upholstery with white diamond-stitched inserts, a custom center console, tan square-weave carpets, a Hurst shifter, a Classic Instruments analog clock, and a Sony CD stereo.

The car now carries the number “5” as it’s the fifth Bocar XP-5 built or restored by Doug Karon, and although this car may not technically be a Bocar original I have a feeling that company founder Bob Carnes would unreservedly love it.

