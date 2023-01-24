This is a remarkably intricate 1:3rd scale model of the Colombo V12, the engine used in the Ferrari 365 GTB/4, better known now as the Daytona. The model was made by Terzo Dalia and it measures in at 16″ x 11″ x 10.25″.

The 365 GTB/4 received its Daytona nickname not from Ferrari but from the media of the day, as a reference to Ferrari 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. Ferrari famously didn’t like the name at all, and refused to use it at all in period and only sparingly since.

The car was one of the most important new Ferraris of the era as it was developed, at least in part, to meet the challenge presented by the Lamborghini Miura.

When it had been released in 1966 the Miura represented one of the largest challenges Ferrari’s road car division had faced in recent memory – it was a stylish, luxurious, Italian supercar with V12 power – in a way Lamborghini had out-Ferraried Ferrari.

The Ferrari Daytona appeared in 1968, still with a front-mounted engine as Enzo famously didn’t trust non-racing drivers to drive a mid-engined car competently. The engine was the Tipo 251, a development of the iconic Colombo V12 with double overhead cams, a displacement of 4,390cc, six 40 DCN/20 Weber carburetors, producing 347 hp at 7,500 rpm.

Perhaps most importantly the new car was slightly faster than the Miura, with a top speed of 174 mph vs the 171 mph of the Lamborghini.

The heart of every car is its engine, this is true for no automaker more than Ferrari, a company whose two primary V12s became globally famous and who many still refer to by the surnames of their lead engineers – Gioacchino Colombo and Aurelio Lampredi.

This precise 1:3rd scale model from Italy’s Terzo Dalia shows fantastic attention to detail throughout, it’s even mounted on a Schedoni leather base, designed to evoke the leather upholstery of the Daytona.

It’s due to cross the auction block with Artcurial on the 5th of February with a price guide of $5,400 – $8,700 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

