This is an exact 1:3rd scale model of the Ferrari Tipo 015 flat-12 engine that powered the Ferrari 312T Formula 1 car driven by the likes of Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, and Gilles Villeneuve.

The Ferrari 312T series of F1 cars remain the most successful car design in Formula 1 history, winning 27 races, taking 19 poles, 25 fastest laps, 61 total podium positions, four Constructors’ Championships, and three Drivers’ Championships.

Above Video: This episode of “The Racing Years” covers 1975, showcasing the Formula 1 season including plenty of footage of the then-new Ferrari 312T Formula 1 car which was powered by the Ferrari Tipo 015 flat-12 engine.

The Ferrari Tipo 015 engine has a displacement of 2,992cc or 3.0 liters. It’s a naturally-aspirated flat-12 with double overhead cams per bank, four-valves per cylinder, an aluminum alloy block and heads, a compression ratio of 11.5:1, and power output of 515+ bhp.

The Tipo 015 engine was closely based on the earlier Tipo 001 which had been designed by legendary Ferrari engineer Mauro Forghieri and his team. The engine was built to replace the now long-in-the-tooth Colombo V12 engine that was being used in both Ferrari’s sports racing cars and in their road-going GT cars.

With its flat-12 design, the Tipo 015 offered a very low center of gravity. It would be an engine configuration that would quickly find its way into the Ferrari road-going supercars of the time, starting with the Ferrari 365 GT4 BB in 1973. The engine used in the road cars would be somewhat related to the Tipo 001, the development was overseen by Giuliano de Angelis and Angelo Bellei, and the final production engine would be named the Tipo F102A.

The 1:3rd scale model of the Ferrari Tipo 015 engine in this article was built by by Terzo Dalia of Scandiano, Italy. It’s the 63rd example of the 500 models that were made in this series, and impressively it measures in at 17″ long, 10″ wide, 10″ tall, with a weight of 15 lbs.

The key parts of the model are made from sandcast aluminum, lathe-turned stainless steel, and brass. The engine has a model of the correct transaxle mounted to the rear, along with the inboard disc brakes with their cooling air ducts.

It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Napa, California, with a signed Certificate of Quality from Terzo Dalia, a display stand, and a storage case. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

