This is a Chevrolet Performance LT5 crate engine that was bought in 2023 and they placed into storage where it has remained ever since. When it debuted in 2019, the LT5 was the most powerful engine ever offered in a production Chevrolet.

Despite the fact that the LT5 is still a pushrod engine, without an overhead cam in sight, it’s still an advanced design with dual fuel injection systems, an 2.65 liter Eaton R2650 TVS supercharger, titanium and forged aluminum parts, and a relatively high 6,300 rpm power peak.

The Chevrolet Performance LT5 Crate Engine

The Chevrolet Performance LT5 crate engine is a high-performance, factory-engineered V8 that was derived from the engine used in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. At the time of its release, it was the most powerful production engine GM had ever offered in crate form.

The LT5 was developed primarily for enthusiasts seeking a maximum output V8 in a street-legal small block-based package that could fit into the engine bay of many Chevrolet (and GM) vehicles that were originally fitted with the 350 V8.

The LT5 is a 6.2 liter (376 cubic inch) supercharged V8 based on the Gen V LT engine family. It has an aluminum block with cast-in iron cylinder liners, forged powdered-metal steel connecting rods, polymer-coated forged aluminum pistons, titanium intake valves, and a forged steel crankshaft, and forged steel connecting rods.

It produces 755 bhp at 6,300 rpm and 715 lb ft of torque at 4,400 rpm using 93 octane pump fuel. These figures are made possible by the 2.65 liter Eaton R2650 TVS supercharger which is mounted on top of the engine, it delivers significantly more airflow than the 1.7 liter unit used in the earlier LT4 engine found in the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1.

A key internal feature of the LT5 is its dual-fuel injection system. This combines direct injection (into the cylinder) with supplemental port fuel injection. The direct fuel injection system is always on, the port fuel injection system then comes online under heavy load to provide more fuel helping to cool intake temperatures and reduce the likelihood of detonation (pinging).

This system also gives the LT5 improved drivability and better fuel efficiency under partial load compared to earlier high-performance small-blocks.

The LT5 also has an integrated charge air cooling system and specific cylinder head castings designed to handle the increased thermal load from forced induction. The heads have CNC-machined, and the camshaft profile is unique to the LT5. The throttle body measures 95 mm and is electronically controlled, allowing very precise air delivery.

The complexity of the engine and the fact that it’s fitted with a hefty supercharger mean that it was never going to be a lightweight per se, the gross weight is 530 lbs (240 kgs), however this is lighter than almost any other engine with power output in this class – thanks largely to the extensive use of aluminum including the block, heads, and many other key parts.

The LT5 Crate Engine Shown Here

The engine you see here is an original, unused LT5 crate engine that was bought new in 2013 and then kept in storage. It seems it was originally intended to be fitted to a first-generation Camaro, and as a result it also comes with engine mounts set up for a Detroit Speed subframe for this vehicle type.

It comes with ignition coil packs, spark plugs and wires, intake manifolds, fuel injectors, a throttle body, an aluminum water pump, and a harmonic balancer. It also comes with a set of Hooker Headers which are fitted to the engine in the images above and below.

The engine also comes with an integrated stand-alone control system kit that includes appropriately-flashed engine and fuel injector control modules, an engine harness, accelerator pedal, and a control unit for a manual transmission.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Anaheim, California on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Image courtesy of Bring a Trailer