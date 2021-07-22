For Sale: A 1:1 Scale Model Of The Ferrari 312T Formula 1 Car Reading time: about 2 minutes. Cars

Classic Cars

Ferrari

Formula 1



This is a 1:1 sale model of the 1975 Ferrari 312T Formula 1 car driven by Niki Lauda, the attention to detail is remarkably good throughout, helped along by the fact that the car uses original 312T front and rear wings, and it has a detailed cockpit.

1:1 scale display cars have been used by F1 teams for decades, they provide a less expensive alternative to sending real cars to auto shows and events, and most people who see them have no idea that the car isn’t the real thing.

The Ferrari 312T

The Ferrari 312T is remembered today as the most successful Formula 1 car design in history, it won four F1 Constructors’ and three F1 Drivers’ Championships, with 27 race wins, 61 podium places, and 19 pole positions.

The car was developed by the great Mauro Forghieri for the 1975 season, the car has a tubular steel spaceframe with aluminium panels and it’s powered by the Ferrari 015 flat-12 engine with a swept capacity of 2,992cc (3.0 liters) and power output figures of 500 to 515+ hp.

Above Image: This 1:1 scale model looks remarkably similar to the real car, it even has a detailed cockpit and authentic front and rear wings.

The 312T was constantly developed over its 1975 to 1980 lifespan, from the original 312T to the 312T2 right the way through to the 312T5 of 1980. Interestingly Ferrari also made a version of the car with four front wheels like the Tyrell P34, however this was later reveled to be a mock up in order to keep public attention high.

The surviving examples of the 312T and its descendants are now worth a small fortune due to the on track successes enjoyed by the vehicle in the mid-to-late 1970s, and a small number of them still race in vintage motor sport events.

The 1:1 scale model of the original 1975 Ferrari 312T you see here is accompanied by a replica Niki Lauda helmet based on a Bell Star from 1975, the same helmet he wore during the season. This model is now for sale by Halmo, the price isn’t listed however they encourage enquiries.

Visit The Store

Images courtesy of Halmo