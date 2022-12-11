This is the front wing from a Ferrari 312T Formula 1 car, it’s said to have been removed from an original vehicle and sold separately as a collectors item.
The Ferrari 312T was used by Scuderia Ferrari in various forms from 1975 until 1980, it was designed by Mauro Forghieri and it was powered by a complex flat-12 producing upwards of 515 bhp.
The 312T and its variants would win 27 Grand Prix, four F1 Constructors’ Championships, and three F1 Drivers’ Championships – making it the most successful Formula 1 car of all time right up to the present day.
In the 1970s Formula 1 teams were still experimenting with different front and rear wing designs, and so cars from different designers tended to look very different from one another.
The Ferrari 312T used a distinctive almost tray like front wing and a more traditional rear wing, both were adjustable of course, to allow the car to be aerodynamically tuned for different circuits.
This front wing is made from aluminum, it has a Ferrari badge front and center, and it still carries the period correct advertising livery – in this case Agip and Goodyear.
It’s being sold out of North Salem, New York on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to learn more about it or place a bid.
Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer
Articles that Ben has written have been covered on CNN, Popular Mechanics, Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, Autoweek Magazine, Wired Magazine, Autoblog, Gear Patrol, Jalopnik, The Verge, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with well over a million monthly readers from around the world and many hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.