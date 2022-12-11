This is the front wing from a Ferrari 312T Formula 1 car, it’s said to have been removed from an original vehicle and sold separately as a collectors item.

The Ferrari 312T was used by Scuderia Ferrari in various forms from 1975 until 1980, it was designed by Mauro Forghieri and it was powered by a complex flat-12 producing upwards of 515 bhp.

The 312T and its variants would win 27 Grand Prix, four F1 Constructors’ Championships, and three F1 Drivers’ Championships – making it the most successful Formula 1 car of all time right up to the present day.

In the 1970s Formula 1 teams were still experimenting with different front and rear wing designs, and so cars from different designers tended to look very different from one another.

The Ferrari 312T used a distinctive almost tray like front wing and a more traditional rear wing, both were adjustable of course, to allow the car to be aerodynamically tuned for different circuits.

This front wing is made from aluminum, it has a Ferrari badge front and center, and it still carries the period correct advertising livery – in this case Agip and Goodyear.

It’s being sold out of North Salem, New York on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to learn more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer