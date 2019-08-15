Ferrari 250 GTO Sculpture – Limited To 36 Pieces Reading time: about 1 minute. Cars

Classic Cars

Ferrari

This Ferrari 250 GTO sculpture by the team at Halmo was carefully shaped to capture the essence of what is widely considered one of the most beautiful cars in the world.

The sculpture measures in at 40cm long from nose to tail, that’s 15.7 inches or approximately 1¼ feet. The shape was carefully formed to showcase the lines and curves of the 250 GTO but in a very clean, simplified form.

There are no wheels or tires, no wheel arches, windows, grilles, ports, or lights. Just swooping lines from nose to tail. Despite its simplicity anyone with a working knowledge of classic cars will immediately recognise the shape, a task made all the more easy by the fact that the model is painted in exactly the same red as the original car.

Just 36 examples of the 250 GTO were made, all between 1962 and 1964. The surviving examples are now the most expensive cars in the world, selling for as much as $70,000,000 USD apiece at auction.

Like the original, just 36 examples of this sculptural version of the car will be made by Halmo, each in long-lasting resin fibreglass, and each affixed to its own black presentation stand to make displaying them on a desk, table, or mantel all the more easy.

Editor’s Note: These have no sold out.

Visit The Store Here

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019