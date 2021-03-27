A Complete Ferrari 250 GTE Body – $20,000 to $30,000 USD Reading time: about 2 minutes. Cars

It’s not everyday the opportunity arises to buy an all-original Ferrari 250 GTE body for somewhere in the $20,000 to $30,000 price range.

Without the original chassis, engine, or running gear the car could never be returned to number matching condition, however it would make a great starting point for an outlaw build that’ll rustle some jimmies among the purists.

As the story goes, the Ferrari 250 GTE was conceived and put into production specifically for Enzo Ferrari himself, as he needed a Ferrari with comfortable seating for four to accommodate himself, his wife, their driver, and their dog.

I’ve never been able to 100% verify that story but it’s too good not to share, and we do know that Enzo was indeed ferried around in a 250 GTE with his wife and their beloved pooch.

Years ago when the values of these cars were far lower than they are today it was relatively common for people to remove bodies from Ferraris in the 250 GT series and replace them with a replica 250 GTO body. This was the ignominy suffered but the car you see here.

It’s now a complete body shell minus the floor, and it needs a powered rolling chassis under it before it can once again take to the street under its own steam. For well-connected collectors it may be worth hunting around to see if the 250 GTO replica that is using this car’s chassis and engine is still around and able to be purchased.

Barring the above, this body shell will likely either end up being used for spares by a current 250 GTE owner or it’ll be bought by someone with more ambitious plans for it. Like a four-wheel drive Ferrari safari build or a Lamborghini V12-powered chimaera that’ll cause a total collapse of the space time continuum in the classic car world.

If you’d like to read more about this body shell or register to bid on it you can click here to visit the listing on RM Sotheby’s.

