EcoFlow Portable 50W Solar Panel – Stay Charged When You’re Off The Grid

The EcoFlow Portable 50W Solar Panel was designed to provide a miniature mobile power station for use when you’re off the grid and hundreds of miles from the nearest power outlet. It folds open to expose twin solar panels with a combined output of up to 50 Watts, it offers both two USB outputs at 5V each up to 2.4A, and a DC output of 12-21V, up to 4.5A (50W maximum).

Depending on your requirements you can charge up to two USB devices at a time, including smartphones, GPS units, cameras, iPads, GoPros, and essentially about anything else that charges via a standard USB port.

Each 50W EcoFlow measures in at 35.4″ x 17.7″ x 0.4″ when unfolded and 17.9″ x 17.3″ x 1.3″ when zipped closed. It weighs in at 4.2 lbs and it has both a pocket cords, attachments, and storage as well as a built-in kickstand that allows you to angle the panels for optimal sun exposure.

