Kern based his design on the Jaguar E-Type and gave it a unique aluminum chassis. Power was provided by a Saab 96, including the 841cc three-cylinder two-stroke engine with triple carburetors and 4-speed manual transaxle.

Fast Facts – The 1962 Quantum III Saab Concept Car

The 1962 Quantum III is one of three concept cars designed by MIT physicist and amateur racer Walter Kern. Inspired by the Jaguar E-Type, it featured an aluminum chassis, independent four-wheel suspension, and it was powered by Saab’s lightweight 841cc two-stroke engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.

Kern initially developed race-focused Quantum I and II models, pioneering one of the earliest computer-designed automotive chassis. His innovative approach, using Saab drivetrains and computer-aided engineering, led to successful racing results, including a class win at Thompson Speedway in 1960.

Saab USA showed interest after Quantum III debuted at the 1962 New York Auto Show, ordering one for evaluation in Sweden. Despite the car’s potential, Saab declined production, focusing instead on rally-winning successes with their 96 model in prominent international competitions like Monte Carlo and RAC rallies.

The featured Quantum III stayed in California until the early 2000s, then moved to Massachusetts and was displayed at Rhode Island’s Newport Car Museum. It’s now offered for sale in Waltham, Massachusetts, equipped with original features, convertible top, and registered as a 1962 Saab.

Saab Racing Icon: Walter Kern

Walter Kern is a bit of a legend in Saab circles, particularly in Saab racing circles, thanks to the series of Quantum specials he built between 1959 and into the 1960s. Kern was a talented nuclear physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and later an engineer at IBM. He would bring his skillset into the world of motor racing and develop what might have been the first computer designed automotive chassis for the Quantum I.

Kern had become a keen amateur racing driver in the 1950s, and he enjoyed no small amount of success. Early on in his racing career, Kern realized that some of the engine failures he had suffered driving his Fiat, Siata, and Porsche-engined cars were related to the engines being starved of oil when under heavy cornering.

The Computer Designed Quantum I

He solved this issue by switching to Saab engines, small three-cylinder two-stroke motors that were lightweight and quite reliable.

It was at this time that Kern joined forces with Al Conrod of Itek Corporation and Jack Soumala at the MIT Instruments Lab to develop a room-sized IBM computer and the associated software to design a chassis with neutral steering – the Quantum I.

In May of 1960 the Quantum I would take a class win at the Thompson Speedway, proving that the computer-aided design worked. The Quantum II would follow along next, also powered by a Saab drivetrain and built upon lessons learned with the earlier model.

The Arrival Of The Quantum III

The first two Quantum cars had been designed strictly as prototype racing cars but Walter wanted to expand past this, and develop his own production car – or a car that could feasibly be put into production.

He developed a new aluminum chassis that was both lightweight and rigid, ideal as the platform for a sports car. The most beautiful car in the world at the time was widely regarded to be the E-Type Jaguar, and so he used this as his muse when designing the fiberglass bodywork – it wasn’t a replica, but the design influence is clear. The completed body weighed less than 100 lbs.

This new car was named the Quantum III, it rode on independent front and rear suspension sourced from Saab, and was powered by the drivetrain from a Saab 96 – a 38 bhp 841cc three-cylinder two-stroke engine with triple carburetors and 4-speed manual transaxle. It was given a new chassis that was both lightweight and very stiff.

Walter would build two examples of the Quantum III and display them at the 1962 New York International Auto Show where they came to the attention of Saab Motors USA. Saab ordered a Quantum III, the third one that was built, and reportedly shipped it to Sweden for evaluation.

Sadly, Saab decided not to produce the car. They were enjoying significant rally success with the 96 model, winning the 1960, 1961 and 1962 RAC Rallies, as well as the 1962 and 1963 Monte Carlo Rallies. One can only wonder what other racing successes the company might have had if they had been fielding a fleet of lightweight Quantum IIIs.

Despite the setback of Saab declining to put the Quantum III into production, Walter kept at it, developing the Quantum IV – a kit car designed to race in the SCCA Formula S series. He later designed and built the Quantum V in 1965, a unique car with a fiberglass body sourced from Ginetta in the UK.

When the Saab Sonett III was released, a small lightweight sports car, Walter bought one and set to work, along with Dave Hosmer, on converting the car to run on electricity. It utilized an electric motor and a series of lead acid car batteries running in an array. Walter would drive this car regularly until he was in his 80s.

The 1962 Quantum III Shown Here

The car you see here is one of the three original examples of the Quantum III that were built by the Quantum Motor Corporation.

It’s said to have remained in California its whole life until the early 2000s, when it was bought by the son of one of the original Quantum Motor Corporation employees and shipped to Massachusetts.

It was then put on display at the Newport Car Museum in Rhode Island from 2010 until it was purchased by the selling dealer earlier this year. The car is finished in red, it rides on 15″ steel wheels, it has a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and VDO instrumentation.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Waltham, Massachusetts with a convertible top frame, a black soft top, and a clean Massachusetts title that lists the vehicle as a 1962 Saab. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer