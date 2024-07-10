This is an 8.4 liter V10 engine that was pulled from a 2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 along with its original six-speed manual transmission. It’s now being offered for sale as a package on a shipping pallet out of California.

The Dodge Viper V10 would become one of the most famous American production car engines of its age, offering blistering horsepower, tectonic plate crinkling torque, and doing it all with pushrod actuated overhead valves – with not an overhead cam in sight.

The second generation Dodge Viper would arrive in 2003, 12 years after the 1991 debut of the original. The new model was significantly updated, with a new lighter and stiffer chassis, all-new bodywork, and a completely revised V10 engine that now weighed 500 lbs (227 kgs), a marked reduction from the 712 lbs (323 kgs) of the original.

The engine powering the second generation Viper was named the ZB I, it had a displacement of 8.3 liters and produced 510 bhp and 535 lb ft of torque.

In 2008 it was revised into the ZB II, this engine had a displacement of 8.4 liters and it produced 600 bhp at 6,100 rpm with 560 lb ft of torque. It would also be one of the first production pushrod engines to feature variable valve timing (VVT).

The ZB II V10 retained the 90º V-angle, the alloy block and heads, and the two-valve per cylinder layout of its predecessor, making it vastly less complex than the double overhead cam per bank multi-valve exotic engines it was often pitted against in period magazine reviews.

The engine you see here was sourced from a 2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10, a second generation car fitted with the 600 bhp ZB II V10. It’s being sold with the original dual throttle bodies and intake manifold, red-finished valve covers, an alternator, an air-conditioning compressor, an oil-filter housing, and exhaust manifolds.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Woodcrest, California along with the original Tremec 6-speed manual transmission. There is a video in the listing of the engine being turned over by hand, and the engine number is *9V500697*. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Bring a Trailer.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer