This is claimed to be the 1969 Dodge Charger from the 2007 Quentin Tarantino film “Death Proof” starring Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson, Rose McGowan, and Zoë Bell.
The car is now being offered for sale on eBay out of Seal Beach, California with a Buy It Now price of $59,000 USD. It still has the full roll cage fitted for use during filming, though it now no longer has an engine or transmission, so the buyer will need to source these themselves if they want to get it running.
Fast Facts – The “Death Proof” Dodge Charger
- This 1969 Dodge Charger, claimed to be from Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 film Death Proof, is listed for sale on eBay for $59,000. The car is located in Seal Beach, California, and still has its roll cage, but lacks an engine, transmission, and interior.
- Death Proof (2007) is a tribute to 1970s grindhouse films, directed by Quentin Tarantino. The film follows Stuntman Mike, a psychopath who uses his stunt car to kill women. The movie is known for its dialogue, car chases, and practical stunts, garnering a cult following despite mixed initial reviews.
- The Death Proof Charger is listed by Fast Adler, an eBay seller with a perfect rating, who claims to have sold multiple cars from the film, including a white Challenger and other Chargers. Ideally it would be good to attain additional proof of the car’s provenance, like studio documentation, to confirm its authenticity as the movie car.
- Originally equipped with a 383 cubic inch (6.3 liter) V8, this Charger could be restored to its original configuration or modified with a modern engine, such as a Hellcat or Hellephant crate engine. The buyer can decide whether to use it as a static prop or restore it for road use.
Death Proof: A Synopsis Speedrun
The 1969 “Death Proof” Dodge Charger Shown Here
This car is listed on eBay by Fast Adler, a seller with 904 sales and a 100% positive rating. The listing explains that this is the original 1969 Dodge Charger used as the Death Proof movie car, though it would be important to seek additional written proof of this, like studio invoices and other evidence.
The seller notes that they owned and sold a number of cars from Death Proof, including a white Challenger, the “rollover” Charger, as well as another Charger. All of these have now been sold in either the USA or Europe.
As it currently sits, this car has no interior, other than the full roll cage, and no engine or transmission. It could be used as a static prop, or the new owner may want to fit an interior and a new drivetrain to get it back on the road.
This was originally a 383 cubic inch (6.3 liter) big block V8-equipped car, so it’ll be up to the buyer whether they want to return it to original specification, or put something else in, like a Hellcat crate engine, or even a Hellephant crate engine which will likely fit with minimal issues.
As noted in the introduction, this car is now being sold on eBay out of Seal Beach, California with a Buy It Now price of $59,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.
Images courtesy of Fast Adler + eBay Motors
Articles that Ben has written have been covered on CNN, Popular Mechanics, Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, Autoweek Magazine, Wired Magazine, Autoblog, Gear Patrol, Jalopnik, The Verge, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with well over a million monthly readers from around the world and many hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.