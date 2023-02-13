This is the Damascus Pocket Knife from the team at Rill Simple Tools, as the name suggests it’s a pocket knife with a Damascus steel blade featuring the characteristic wavy patterns caused by the forging process.

Each of these knives are individually forged and no two are ever exactly the same due to the fact that the patterning of the steel varies from knife to knife. The blades are all heat treated and oil quenched after hardening for longevity and good looks.

The handle of the knife is made from repurposed skateboard decks and they can be ordered in three different colorways as a result, you can see them laid out in images above and below.

What Is Damascus Steel?

Damascus steel is a type of steel that was originally used to make swords and other weapons in India and the Middle East, including Damascus, the capital of modern-day Syria. The steel is characterized by a unique pattern of bands and swirls created by forging together multiple layers of steel of different compositions.

The exact process of making Damascus steel has been lost over time, but it is believed that the steel was made by forging together multiple layers of iron and high-carbon steel. The combination of these different types of steel gave Damascus steel its distinctive pattern, as well as its strength, durability, and shatter resistance.

Due to its unique characteristics, Damascus steel was highly prized for its use in weapons, as it was said to be able to cut through almost any material with ease and its reputation took on almost mythical proportions. It was also used for decorative purposes, and the intricate patterns and the finish of the steel made it much sought after by blacksmiths and metalworkers.

Today, Damascus steel is still used in knife and sword making however, it’s no longer made using traditional methods.

Modern Damascus steel is typically produced by layering different types of steel together during the forging process resulting in the famous wavy patterns – many modern blacksmiths are able to replicate both the functional as well as the aesthetic characteristics of Damascus steel.

The Damascus Pocket Knife from Rill Simple Tools is now available with an MSRP of $79.99 USD and each comes with a lifetime warranty and a traditional hand-sewn leather sheath.

