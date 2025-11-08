This is the 63 Fuelie Crate Engine built by Lokar out of Tennessee. Although it looks like a 1963 Corvette’s Rochester-injected small block V8 from 10 paces it’s actually a modern 495 bhp LS3 V8 that’s been cleverly disguised.

This engine is part of the retro-styled LS Classic Series from Lokar, developed to offer classic car owners a period-correct look with vastly improved power, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The engines won’t fool connoisseur of course, but they certainly look at home in those vintage engine bays.

History Speedrun: Lokar + The LS Classic Series

Lokar, Inc. was founded in 1988 by Skip Walls, who began producing small-batch performance parts and accessories for street rods from a California workshop, before relocating the company to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Over the intervening decades, Lokar built a steady reputation for their precision-machined, American-made parts – including shifters, throttle assemblies, transmission dipsticks, and cable systems, that all became staples in the custom and hot-rod community. The company remains privately owned and continues to manufacture in-house, emphasizing their unusual lifetime warranty coverage and their decades of consistent build quality.

In more recent years Lokar has expanded its focus from parts and accessories to complete engine dress-up systems and crate engines, most notably through the LS Classic Series. This line of crate engines was developed to combine modern GM LS-engines with vintage styling cues from the 1950s through to the 1970s V8s.

The idea behind the LS Classic Series is simple but wildly effective – to retain all the power, efficiency, and reliability of a late-model LS while disguising it to look like a period-correct small block or big block V8. Lokar developed new castings for valve covers, intake manifolds, valley plates, front accessory drives, and distributor housings to achieve the look – everything was engineered, machined, and finished in the US.

At the core of the LS Classic Series lineup sits the LS Classic 63 fuel injected LS3, this is a 6.2 liter V8 producing 495 bhp, it uses GM’s latest LS3 crate foundation with Lokar’s in-house developed intake and fuel-delivery setup that mimics the visual look of a classic 327 or 396, depending on specification.

The “63 Fuelie” theme draws directly from the 1963 Corvette’s Rochester-injected small block, giving the engine a period appearance without sacrificing the seamless throttle response, improved fuel efficiency, and cold-start behavior of a modern LS V8.

The engine you see in this article is one of these Lokar-built 63 Fuelie crate engines and it’s now available for sale on eBay through Speedway Motors. Each one comes with a two year warranty, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or hit the Buy It Now button.

