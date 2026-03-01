This is the ATK High Performance Chrysler 360 Magnum, it’s a crate engine capable of 350 bhp and 430 lb ft of torque, and each comes with a 24 month, unlimited mileage warranty for peace of mind.

ATK builds crate engines based on Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, and Toyota engines, they also have a line of marine engines, and other crate engines based on LS and LT1/LT4 architecture.

History Speedrun: ATK High Performance Engines

ATK High Performance Engines started out all the way back in 1936, in pre-WWII Europe when Dutch entrepreneur Wim Versteeg founded VEGE Motoren in the Netherlands. The company began rebuilding engines prior to World War II and expanded its activities significantly after the war.

With large numbers of American military vehicles remaining in service across Europe, VEGE rebuilt American engines and implemented a part-exchange system that allowed customers to return used engines as cores for remanufacturing.

Over time, the company expanded its remanufacturing operations and grew its distribution footprint. It soon developed into a large supplier of remanufactured engines and related powertrain parts, serving both retail and wholesale markets. The company has now sold more than five million engines worldwide over its 90 year history.

The ATK High Performance Division was launched in 2007 as a dedicated operation focused on crate engines, stroker engines, turnkey packages, and custom performance builds. ATK was a direct subsidiary of VEGE Motoren, and it benefitted greatly from the parent company’s long history of rebuilding engines that needed to be bulletproof-level reliable.

Rather than concentrating solely on stock-equivalent replacement engines, the ATK division targeted the American performance aftermarket, offering ready-to-run engine packages for enthusiasts, restorers, and custom car builders. ATK High Performance quickly established distribution relationships with major aftermarket retailers like Summit, Jegs, and Speedway Motors, and it focuses primarily on popular domestic V8 platforms.

ATK High Performance now operates as the enthusiast-focused performance division within a much larger crate engine and engine remanufacturing structure, combining remanufacturing heritage dating all the way back to 1936 with modern tools, methodology, and engineering.

The ATK Chrysler 360 Magnum Crate Engine

The Chrysler 360 Magnum crate engine built by ATK High Performance Engines, it utilizes an Engine Quests upgraded casting that has a thicker deck for improved strength, improved design resists cracking, better port finish for increased flow, the water flow has been redesigned for better thermal conductivity, it has hardened exhaust seats, and CNC-machined guides.

The engine has a bore x stroke of 4.040 inches x 3.580 inches, a displacement of 360 cubic inches (5.9 liters), and a compression ratio of 9.3:1. It’s built with hypereutectic pistons and chromoly piston rings, a hydraulic roller camshaft with a double roller chain, and steel 1.6 pedestal rocker arms.

It’s fitted with an Edelbrock performer RPM air gap dual plane intake manifold, a Pro billet RTR distributor, a Quick Fuel 680 CFM carburetor, and Autolite spark plugs. It’s capable of 350 bhp and 430 lb ft of torque, and as noted above it comes with the ATK 24 month unlimited mileage warranty.

It's capable of 350 bhp and 430 lb ft of torque, and as noted above it comes with the ATK 24 month unlimited mileage warranty.

