This CCM Spitfire was customized by the highly influential motorcycle designer Anthony Partridge on an episode of Goblin Works Garage, a TV series on the Discovery Channel in which he co-stars with Helen Stanley and Jimmy de Ville.

The bike is now for sale with just 43 miles on the odometer fresh off the set of Goblin Works Garage, it’s being offered on Collecting Cars out of Derbyshire in the United Kingdom.

Fast Facts – The Goblin Works Garage CCM Spitfire

The CCM Spitfire was first shown to the public in 2016, it had been developed by the team at Clews Competition Motorcycles in England as their new range-topping production bike.

The Spitfire has become a modern day cult classic due to its ultra-lightweight of just 313 lbs (142 kgs) and its fun-loving single-cylinder engine that was sourced from the Husqvarna TE630.

This combination of low weight, a punchy engine, excellent suspension/brakes, and a great frame has made the CCM Spitfire one of the most entertaining production motorcycles in the world in the pound-for-pound category.

The Spitfire you see here has been custom built by industry veteran Anthony Partridge from Goblin Works Garage and it’s now being offered for sale in England.

The CCM Spitfire

The CCM Spitfire has a distinctive hand-welded trellis frame made from high-strength T45 carbon steel that is finished with a clear coat to showcase the welds. This frame would become central to the character of the Spitfire and all the other CCM motorcycles that would follow in the model series.

Power is provided by a 600cc Husqvarna-designed engine which is also a stressed chassis member and it includes a built in 6-speed transmission. It produces 55 bhp and 43 lb ft of torque at 5,500 rpm, it has a compression ratio of 12.0:1, a bore x stroke of 100 mm x 76.5 mm, it’s liquid-cooled, and it has Mikuni D45 fuel injection.

Suspension consists of fully adjustable upside down forks up front, with a fully adjustable monoshock in the rear. The bike is fitted with a 320mm wave disc up front with a four piston Brembo caliper, and in the rear there’s a 240 mm disc with a smaller two piston Brembo caliper.

When it was first announced back in 2016 with a limited initial production run of 150 units it sold out in a week – with a third of the allocation selling out on the first day. CCM has now used the platform to create a number of new motorcycles, like the Maverick, Heritage ‘71 Ti, and the Spitfire Cafe Racer.

Anthony Partridge + Goblin Works Garage

Long before he first signed on to be one of the three hosts of Discovery Channel series Goblin Works Garage, Anthony Partridge was already a well-known name in the global custom motorcycle community.

Partridge got his start building motorcycles on his livingroom floor with a secondhand Harley-Davidson. Over the years he became a leading motorcycle designer, and he’s worked on a consultancy basis with many of the world’s major motorcycle manufacturers.

He signed on to co-host Goblin Works Garage alongside Helen Stanley and Jimmy de Ville in 2018, and the show has grown to become one of the more popular on the global Discovery Channel network.

The Anthony Partridge-Built CCM Spitfire Shown Here

The CCM Spitfire you see here was built recently by Partridge as part of the TV series, it’s now being offered for sale with just 43 miles on the odometer.

During the rebuild the bike was given a gloss black frame and new bodywork was fabricated, consisting of a custom aluminum fuel tank, seat, and rear cowl section all flowing together as a single unit and looking quite different to the original design from CCM.

The bike also has stainless-steel exhaust headers, an SC Project silencer, all billet parts have been anodized black, and it comes with the factory paperwork, logbook, CCM documents, and the original removed bodywork and exhaust parts.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars