The BSMC x Ethen Cafe Racer Goggles are a collaborative effort between The Bike Shed and the Italian goggle specialists at Ethen.
Eye-protection is an exceedingly important thing for motorcyclists, when riding we’re essentially throwing our faces at 70 to 80+ mph down a highway, so even just colliding with a stationary housefly will cause a welt..
The key to good motorcycle goggles in they they provide protection first and foremost, but they should also be breathable, UV protective, comfortable on the face for hours at a time, they need to fit inside the eye-port of most helmets, and they need a solid strap that can reach around the back of your helmet.
The BSMC x Ethen Cafe Racer Goggles tick all of the above boxes – as you’d expect from any product co-designed by the team at The Bike Shed. Each pair has a wide field of view thanks to that large lens, three ports at each side for breathability, comfort foam around the eyes with a Coolmax layer, and an interchangeable/adjustable strap featuring the iconic BSMC logo.
Each pair has a light tint to cut glare, and they cost £75.00 with free delivery and returns depending on where you’re ordering from.
