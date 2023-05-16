This is the new Bremont MB Viper, it’s a watch based on the Bremont concept test instrument design that was created to put Bremont’s ENG300 Series movement through the brutal Martin-Baker fighter jet ejection seat testing program.

It was decided to put a version of this unusual timepiece into production as the Bremont MB Viper for those who are looking for for something a little different that can handle anything you throw at it.

This watch and the original test instruments use a patented rubberized anti-shock movement mount which protects the movement from significant shocks and jolts – critically important as the Martin-Baker tests included ejection testing, zoom temperature climb testing, extreme temperature endurance, high altitude testing, and salt fog testing.

The Bremont MB Viper is powered by the highly-regarded Bremont ENG352 calibre movement with a 65 hour power reserve and the watch has a 43.5 mm matte DLC Grade 5 Titanium case with a protective carbon coating and an anti-reflective, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

The eye-catching vibrant orange anodised aluminium case middle is secured with four corner Torx screws, the dial hour markings are marked with Super-LumiNova for low-light visibility, and the chevron-decorated hands are a hat-tip to the original concept test instruments.

The Bremont ENG352 calibre movement employs 22 jewels and a silicon escape wheel, it has rhodium plated bridges with a gold plated automatic bridge, and a rhodium plated solid tungsten rotor.

The movement operates at 25,200 bph (3.5Hz) and it has the previously mentioned 65 hour power reserve. It’s a self-winding mechanical movement and a member of the ENG300 series, a new Bremont manufactured movement which is tested to Bremont’s H1 Timing Standard.

The Bremont MB Viper retails for $5,995 USD and it comes with an extended warranty of 5 years upon registration with Bremont. Each watch is made in the United Kingdom and they are water resistant to 10 ATM or 100 meters, if you’d like to read more you can visit the store here.

Images courtesy of Bremont