This is an electric Flintstones Flintmobile-style golf cart, it’s powered by an electric motor which in turn is linked to a battery array. It has two rows of seats, a canopy roof, and a faux “YABADO” license plate.

Given its golf cart underpinnings, this vehicle is ideal for use on golf courses, on private estates, or within communities that use these carts for local transportation. It has four rubber tires hidden under the corners of the body, and black side skirts to hide the underneath.

Fast Facts: A Flintmobile Golf Cart

This Flintstones Canopysaurus Flintmobile-style golf cart is an electric replica modeled after the iconic vehicle from The Flintstones. It features a molded fiberglass body with faux wood and stone elements, a canvas canopy, and a “YABADO” license plate referencing Fred Flintstone’s famous catchphrase.

Originally a standard golf cart, the vehicle was transformed into a fully drivable Flintmobile-style car. It has two rows of bench seats, a faux wood steering wheel, hidden pneumatic tires, and non-functional replica stone rollers front and back.

The Flintmobile design reflects the original cartoon and live-action versions, including its iconic stone rollers, log axles, and canvas roof. Variants of the Flintmobile appeared in early cartoons and the 1994 live-action The Flintstones movie, inspiring several real-world replicas.

This specific Flintmobile-style golf cart is listed for sale in Pompano Beach, Florida, via Bring a Trailer. Offered at no reserve, the vehicle includes an electric drivetrain, front and rear lights, and rechargeable batteries, making it suitable for golf courses, private estates, or private communities.

The Flintstones Canopysaurus Flintmobile

The Flintmobile, also known as the Cavemobile, is said to have been built by the Canopysaurus marque in Bedrock, the hometown of Fred Flintstone and his family. As with all vehicles in The Flintstones, the Flintmobile is powered by the feet of the occupants which extend down through an open floor to the dirt road below.

Above Video: This is the theatrical trailer for the 1994 live-action Flintstones movie. It features a Flintmobile, and ha san all star cast including John Goodman, Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins, Rosie O’Donnell, a young Halle Berry, and Elizabeth Taylor in her last-ever film appearance.

The Flintmobile rides on stone rollers front and back attached by axles to suitably shaped logs on either side which also form the chassis, an early example of a perimeter frame. The seat inside is also made from stone, and it has a wood frame above supporting a canvas roof.

Interestingly, there have been a few versions of the Flintmobile. Early examples had a single bench seat, and later versions, including those in the live-action Flintstones movie from 1994, had two rows of seat and a considerably longer wheelbase.

The Flintmobile featured heavily in the original cartoon series, and in the live-action films that followed, and it remains one of the most memorable non-human characters in the series. Over the years a number of replicas have been made, including a small number of golf cart replicas offering full-drivability with styling that’ll certainly attract attention.

The Flintstones “Flintmobile”-Style Golf Cart

The vehicle you see here started life as a regular electric golf cart before being converted into a Flintstones “Flintmobile” more recently. It has a new body largely made from molded fiberglass, including faux wood and stone elements, with a canvas soft top for sun protection.

It has an electric motor and an array of rechargeable batteries, front and rear lighting, simple two-pedal operation, and perhaps best of all, it has a faux “YABADO” license plate after Fred Flintstone’s famous catchphrase.

This car has two rows of bench seats one up front and one in the back, it has a faux wood steering wheel, and replica rollers front and back. These rollers don’t actually roll of course they’re just there for show, and the vehicle actually moves about on the pneumatic rubber tires hidden underneath.

It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Pompano Beach, Florida at no reserve on a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer