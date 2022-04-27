This is the BigBlue 28W solar charger, it’s designed to keep your smartphone and other devices charged when you’re out in the wilderness away from power outlets.

It measures in at a compact 11.1″ × 6.3″ × 1.3″ when folded up, 33.1″ x 11.1″ x 0.5″ when unfolded, and it weighs 1.34 lbs or 607 grams.

Portable solar arrays like this have become increasingly popular as solar cells have become more efficient, a system like this is ideal for carrying in a backpack or motorcycle pannier, and it makes for easy stowage in a four-wheel drive.

When unfolded the BigBlue 28W has four solar panels and a control panel that includes an ammeter and three USB ports for charging. There’s also a small protective pocket designed to hold your smartphone safely while it charges and keep it out of direct sunlight.

The built-in control unit has over current protection, overcharge protection, over voltage protection, and short circuit protection, and it can charge three devices simultaneously with a maximum of 5V/2.4A per USB outlet.

Some like to carry the panels unfurled on the back of their backpack while hiking to charge on the go, you can also hang them on the outside of your tent, car, or motorcycle when you’ve set up camp.

At the time of writing the BigBlue 28W is retailing for $68 USD on Amazon, and they have warehouses in the USA, Europe, and Japan to ensure quick shipping.

Visit The Store