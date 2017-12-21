Bexar Goods Bridle Leather Apple Watch Strap

The Apple Watch seems to be loved and hated in equal measures – some love the technology it brings to the wrist and others explain that their mechanical wristwatch will be removed from their arm when they’re dead – and not a moment sooner.
Those of you who have embraced the Apple Watch will likely have discovered that the Apple straps leave a lot to be desired, certainly from an aesthetic standpoint anyway.
This strap by Bexar Goods is cut from 4 ounce American Bridle Leather, and it uses the proper Apple Watch hardware lugs for a perfect join. It can be ordered with the buckle in space grey, aluminium, or stainless steel.
Each strap is saddle stitched by hand using long-lasting poly-blend cording, and they can be ordered in either 42mm or 38mm to match your watch size.
Buy Here
