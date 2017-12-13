The new Autodromo x Ford GT Endurance Chronograph was developed to commemorate the second Ford GT40 to win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was driven by the all-American team of AJ Foyt and Dan Gurney, the car was a bright red Ford Mk IV GT40 with sweeping white graphics down both sides and a bold number 1 in a white circle over each door.
The chronograph has 4-part stainless steel case construction with domed sapphire crystal, a ribbed leather strap, and an ever-reliable Seiko VK64 Hybrid Meca-Quartz chronograph movement.
Autodromo has established a reputation for designing watches specifically for drivers, typically below the important $1,000 USD price point, with styling influenced by timepieces worn by racing drivers in the ’60s and ’70s. The Ford GT Endurance Chronograph has strong wrist appeal, and to the casual observer it looks like a watch worth 5x the $695 MSRP.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Black Arrow is based out of Sydney, Australia, and since the company was founded they’ve developed a reputation for creating well designed, detail oriented motorcycle gear for both men and women. The Wild & Free Motorcycle Jacket is one of the more recent releases from Black Arrow, it’s made from perforated leather with a 0.9mm…
Read More
The Unit P2 Skateboard Table has a top made from a 49″ bamboo longboard deck, and hardwood legs with floor-safe pivoting feet. It’s designed to fit in hallways or rooms where space is at a premium, and standard office or dining chairs fit under it easily – making it an ideal micro office. Unit P2 is…
Read More
Each Singi Fallkniv Arctic Knife is made by hand north of the Arctic Circle in Sweden using natural materials native to the region, including a handle made from locally occurring birchwood. It uses a stainless steel drop point blade, a Karesuando inlay shield, a stainless bolster, a braided leather lanyard with bone bead, and a brown…
Read More
Roue launched a series of new wristwatches this year, all of which are inspired by motorsport timepieces from the 1960s and 1970s. Unlike many other companies in this space, they’re targeting an audience that doesn’t want to (or can’t yet afford to) spend thousands on their watches. All of the Roue designs can be had…
Read More
Steve McQueen and Bullitt There are few movie cars more famous than Steve McQueen’s Highland Green Mustang Fastback from the 1968 film Bullitt. The 10 minute chase scene though the streets of San Francisco is regarded by many as the best in cinema history – Bullitt was a box office smash hit, and the film…
Read More
The Rag and Bone Man is a small company run by friendly Londoners Paul and Lizzie. Traditional rag and bone men have plied the streets, junkyards, and workshops of England for centuries – collecting scrap and junk before repurposing it or recycling it. This conrod bottle opener is one of Paul and Lizzie’s more recent…
Read More