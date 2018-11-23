The Art of Moto Wellbeing T-Shirt by Full Tank

The Art of Moto Wellbeing T-Shirt is a new design by Full Tank, a motorcycle apparel company founded to raise money for the Movember Foundation to help men by funding programs to research, fight, and cure prostate cancer and testicular cancer as well as raise money for men’s mental health programs and suicide prevention.
Full Tank has an impressive list of ambassadors including Charley Boorman (of the TV series Long Way Down and Long Way Round), Mark Hawwa (founder of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride), and Hugh Anderson – a 4 time Grand Prix Road Racing World Champion, 19 time New Zealand National Championship winner, and two time Isle of Man TT winner.
100% of the proceeds after costs go to the Movember Foundation, and Full Tank is a registered charity.
The Art of Moto Wellbeing T-Shirt is printed on soft 180gsm 100% cotton using only GNA Certified inks from MagnaPrint. The tee has a regular fit with an open neckline, and it’s available in black, antique white, or grey with sizing ranging from S through to XXL.
