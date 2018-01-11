1966 Le Mans Ford GT40 GMP 1:12 Scale Model Reading time: about 1 minute. American

British

Cars

Ford

Le Mans

This 1:12 scale model of the 1966 Le Mans Ford GT40 is made by GMP – a world leader in highly detailed die cast models.

This model is based on the 1966 Le Mans GT40 #1, one of the legendary Fords from the race that started it all. The GT40 dominated the 1966 race taking a 1,2,3 finish, and its unusual livery has been loved by enthusiasts for decades.

Just 350 examples of this model were built as part of a limited run, this is number 311. It’s now for sale with Revilo Classic Models, its in its original packaging, and looks to be in excellent overall condition.

Buy Here