Planetary Gears: How They Work

Planetary Gears – Principles of Operation is a 1953 US Army Training Film, likely created to teach the mechanics who would be working on tanks and other vehicles that used planetary gear systems.
Planetary gears are one of those things that many people think they understand already, but it’s a great help to see working models to visually explain concepts that would otherwise be quite confusing.
Sometimes referred to as an epicyclic gear train, planetary gears were used all the way back in 80 BC in the Antikythera Mechanism. They’ve been used extensively since for tracking astronomical phenomena, and in more recent history as transmissions in oftentimes heavy machinery.
Related Posts
Made By Hand is a documentary commissioned by Porsche in the 1950s to showcase their 356 model, the film follows the production of the 356 from sheet metal to finished product, including panel assembly, painting, engine machining, gearbox assembly, and even the final wheel alignment and road testing. It’s a fascinating look back at the…
Read More
The original Schott Perfecto Jacket was introduced in the 1940s, it was initially known as the One Star, and it shot to fame when Marlon Brando wore it in the 1951 film “The Wild One”. It became so synonymous with counterculture in the ’50s that some high schools in the USA banned students from wearing…
Read More
The Bill Thomas Cheetah was, unsurprisingly, built by an engineer named Bill Thomas. He developed the car with Don Edmunds using 100% American components and engineering, with his sights set firmly on Carroll Shelby’s then-new Cobra. Thomas had been building fast Chevrolets for 7 years by the time the Cheetah project started in 1963. He…
Read More
The Icon Merc Stealth Jacket has a subtle design that conceals a full assortment of D3O body armor in the elbows, shoulders, and back, as well as abrasion resistant nylon reinforcement panels on common impact areas. The Merc Stealth is water resistant, for those surprise sun showers, with underarm zippers for ventilation, YKK zippers, a headphone pass…
Read More
The story of the Crocker Motorcycle Company is one of remarkable survival and tenacity. The company was founded in 1932 in the midst of The Great Depression, they initially focussed on building motorcycles for speedway racing, then switched to bikes for private road use. The only two major American motorcycle manufacturers that survived the difficult period…
Read More
The 1977 running of Australia’s most famous motor race was held on October 2nd at the Mount Panorama circuit just outside of Bathurst, in New South Wales. The 1977 race was officially called the Hardie-Ferodo 1000, and it had one of the most iconic grids ever seen in the event, drivers included multiple Formula One…
Read More