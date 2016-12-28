The Malvaux Number 1 Knife was designed to solve a number of issues with some of the more famous Swiss pocket knives. It has a curved handle for improved ergonomics, and a stainless steel blade made by the talented folks in Solingen.
Malvaux was established in the Jura region near the city of Biel Bienne, each of their knives are assembled by hand in small batches, and each is numbered and embossed. The handle is made from CNC-milled aluminium and the blade is able to be resharpened multiple times – allowing a very long service life.
Buy Here
