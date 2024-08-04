This is the World’s Largest Pac‐Man™ arcade game, that’s both the product name and description, as this is quite literally the largest commercially available Pac‐Man arcade game ever offered, and it has a 9 foot screen.

This version of the arcade classic offers the ability to have either one or two players, with player two operating a green Pac-Man and player one operating the original yellow Pac-Man. This unit is designed for arcade installation or promotional use, however there are some who have set them up at home, fulfilling a major 1980s childhood fantasy.

This image gives a good idea of the game’s scale, the screen measures in at 9 feet and the entire game unit weighs in at a hefty 678 lbs.

Pac-Man is one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time, it made its debut in 1980. Created by Japanese game designer Toru Iwatani for Namco, the game was originally called “Puck-Man” in Japan before being renamed for its North American release.

The concept was simple yet strangely addictive: players have to guide Pac-Man through a maze, eating dots and avoiding colorful ghosts. Power pellets allowed Pac-Man to turn the tables and eat the ghosts for bonus points. This straightforward gameplay, combined with its user-friendly design, made Pac-Man an instant hit in arcades worldwide.

Pac-Man’s success spawned numerous sequels, spin-offs, and adaptations across various platforms. Ms. Pac-Man, released in 1982, became another major success. The franchise expanded to include television shows, merchandise, and even a hit pop song.

Over four decades later, Pac-Man remains a cultural icon. Its influence on the gaming industry is undeniable, helping to popularize maze chase games and contributing to the golden age of arcade video games.

Namco is now offering a new version of the game, simply naming it World’s Largest Pac‐Man™, and offering it for sale as a built-it-yourself kit through various arcade game suppliers. It’s no shrinking violet, weighing in at 678 lbs in total and featuring that huge aforementioned 9 foot gameplay screen.

This unit also comes with the classic 1980s arcade classic Galaga, a fixed shooter somewhat similar to Space Invaders, with the player operating a starfighter at the bottom of the screen which can be moved left and right.

The bad news is that as a professional-grade arcade unit, this thing doesn’t come cheap – it sells for $13,999 USD. The shipping dimensions are 78″ x 44″ x 58″ and most sellers offer curbside delivery to the lower 48.

