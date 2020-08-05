World of Speed – A Collection Of Photographic Prints by Johannes Huwe Reading time: about 2 minutes. Art

Johannes Huwe is a world renowned photographer who focusses much of his attention on the world of automobiles, motorcycles, and the adventures people have with them. Unusually he insists on shooting every photograph on film using his own personal collection of various Leicas and a Hasselblad.

Huwe’s work has been published widely in publications including GQ Magazine, Huffington Post, Spiegel, Zeit, as well as Leica Foto International and Blackbird Hong Kong. He describes his work as” In Vintage Veritas” – reflecting an avowed passion for the golden past and a penchant for vintage cars and their gleaming chrome, offering viewers a journey through time.

The series of images you see here are from Huwe’s book “World Of Speed: Daring Men in Home-Made Racing Machines”, they’re also available as a series of prints in three sizes: 20 x 30 cm (7.87 x 11,81 in), 30 x 45 cm (11.81 x 17,71 in), and 40 x 60 cm (15,75 x 23,6 in) – all printed on Fine Art C-Print on matte paper with a certificate of authenticity stamp.

As a special fundraiser for Covid-19 support Huwe is selling limited edition c-prints with 100% going directly to charity – all of these limited edition prints are €88.

“World Of Speed: Daring Men in Home-Made Racing Machines” Book Description:

In his group of works “World of Speed” Johannes Huwe, in his own inimitable style, captures images of the unique world of speed freaks in the Great Salt Lake Desert, in northern Utah. The salt lake El Mirage can be found 16 miles north of Highway 18, where all roads end. This is a deserted and surreal place in the Mojave Desert, with daytime temperatures of 45 degrees celsius. Although seething with rattlesnakes it was still the perfect location for films like Terminator 2 and Lethal Weapon. “Land Speed Racer” is the name given to those daring men in their home-made racing machines.

This kind of racing is the last motorsports bastion still in the hands of amateurs. The participants of the races are diverse, ranging from simple car mechanics to millionaires who arrive in the desert with their truck and a whole team. Capturing the event presents a particular challenge to photographer and equipment. Heat and dust take their toll on both. “The world as a picture” interests the artist; the gleaming chrome surfaces of cars, racing in the salt desert, or the aesthetics of New York daily life. His style ranges from documentary accuracy to surreal, constructed scenes. The pictures of “World of Speed” were shoot on a medium format Hasselblad camera.

