This is an original Coyote Bullet Enduro go kart from 1989, it features the more laid back position common to endurance (or enduro) go karts, it has a long aerodynamic nose, and it’s powered by a 100cc IAME single-cylinder engine.

This kart is said to have been used in the 1989 Northern California Enduro championship. Its early history all took place with its first owner, and the current owner (now seller) bought it from their estate.

Endurance Go Kart Racing

Known simply as “Enduro” kart racing in the United States, endurance go kart racing is a subset within the go kart racing world where races can stretch as long as 24 hours or more. Regular go kart races typically run a much shorter format, over perhaps 10 or 15 laps, though this can vary.

Endurance go kart events can see one or more drivers piloting a kart, in some longer events it’s not uncommon for two or more to drive in shifts. Consistency is key, as it pit strategy, and of course, reliability.

These go karts often feature a more recumbent sitting position reducing frontal area and a longer more aerodynamic nose. These changes both help to reduce the number of fuel stops needed, improving overall race pace.

Endurance go kart racing requires a great deal of concentration, typically held over many hours, with races becoming a battle of attrition rather than a test of pace over a single lap.

The 1989 Coyote Bullet Enduro Go Kart Shown Here

The go kart you see in this article is a 1989 Coyote Bullet Enduro, it’s powered by a 100cc IAME two-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a Horstman clutch, a live axle, and belt drive.

Front and rear Enginetics disc brakes are fitted, as well as aluminum side panels with integrated fuel tanks with aviation-style filler caps. It has that characteristic recumbent driver position, and a long aerodynamic fiberglass fairing.

This endurance go kart is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Jacksonville, Oregon with no reserve on a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer