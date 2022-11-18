This is the Mercedes Sprinter Loft 144 camper built by the team at Vanspeed in California. It’s a four-wheel drive home-on-wheels with everything you need for life off the grid including a hot shower, toilet, kitchenette, double bed, solar power, and more.

Vanspeed was founded by Duran Morley back in 2018 and in the four years since the company has grown into a multi-million dollar enterprise building world class vans in a 25,000 square foot facility in Westminster, California.

Fast Facts – The Vanspeed Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Camper

This camper conversion is based on the ever popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, specifically the Cargo Van 2500 model in diesel high-output trim with a four-wheel drive powertrain.

Vanspeed builds campers in both the 144″ and 170″ wheelbase versions of the Sprinter van, and they sell a range of custom parts for those building their own vans at home including roof racks and roof rack ladders, side steps, side capsules, Baja bumpers, rear steps, auxiliary water tanks and more.

The 4×4 Cargo Van 2500 is powered by a turbodiesel high-output inline four-cylinder engine producing 211 bhp and 332 lb ft of torque. It has a payload capacity of 3,781 lbs and a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs.

This camper has been built to as a Loft model, with the elevated double bed in the rear and storage space underneath. The van has a shower and toilet, a kitchenette, onboard power with solar, built-in lighting, and much more.

Meet Vanspeed

The Californian team over at Vanspeed, led by company founder Duran Morley, have enjoyed a rapid rise from a small enterprise working in the back alley to their current status as one of the largest camper van builders in the state.

The company owes its existence to more than one twist of fate. Morely first became fascinated with campers when attending the Stugis motorcycle rally and meeting a couple living out of their van. He was later involve in a near-fatal motorcycle accident and while recuperating he focussed on building a converted van to haul dirt bikes to the desert and take on surf trips down to Mexico.

The global surge in popularity of the “Vanlife” movement was perfectly timed for Morely and his team, and they now have a number of vans being rebuilt at anyone time with a build time of approximately six weeks – though this varies based on demand.

The Vanspeed Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Camper

Vanspeed can build the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a number of different configurations depending on your requirements. This version is called the Loft 144 as it’s based on the 144″ wheelbase Sprinter and it has a lofted double bed in the rear with storage space underneath.

The Loft 144 configuration is intended for people who are planning to spend a significant amount of time on the road living in their vans, and as such it comes with everything you need including a built-in electrical system with solar panels to keep everything working.

Inside the van you’ll find a shower with hot water and a toilet, as well as a fully equipped kitchenette with a two burner induction cooktop, a fridge, microwave, and a sink with running water. The van has its own built-in 40 gallon water tank and a 6 gallon grey water tank under the sink.

As you may expect there are a number of Vanspeed parts used throughout including the Dakar Roof Rack, Vanspeed Side Capsules, the Baja Front Bumper, Side Steps, Side Ladder, a flip down work bench, and ungraded wheels and tires.

If you’d like to read more about this camper or the other models offered by Vanspeed you can visit their website here.

Images courtesy of Vanspeed