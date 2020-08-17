The Überleben Kräftig Fire Starter – An 8″ Long 20,000+ Strike Fire Steel Reading time: about 1 minute. Camping

Gadgets

Gear

Survival

This is the Überleben Kräftig Fire Starter, it’s an 8 inch long, 1/2 inch thick fire steel designed to last for years thanks to the fact it’s good for over 20,000 strikes.

For the uninitiated, fire steel is a term typically used to describe ferrocerium – a pyrophoric alloy consisting of iron and the rare-earth element cerium. Ferrocerium is the igniting material you typically find in hand-held oxy-acetylene flint lighters, the word “flint” is often used to describe ferrocerium even though the two materials aren’t related.

Fire starters like this one from Überleben Kräftig are made up of two parts – the solid ferrocerium rod and the striker. To use it you play the end of the rod into your tinder, you then firmly and quickly scrape the striker down the rod sending off a shower of sparks at temperatures of up to 3,000 °C (5,430 °F).

Ferrocerium rods have the advantage of being waterproof and impervious to changes in temperature, they’re incredibly strong and resilient, and they usually last for thousands of strikes.

The Überleben Kräftig Fire Starter shown here is the largest one we’ve come across, it’s designed to last many years and due to its large size it’ll send a larger shower of sparks – potentially making it easier to start fires. You can choose between both the 5″ and 8″ lengths and each one comes with a tethered striker that can also be used for shaving off tinder.

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2020