This is a diesel-powered mini semi-truck designed to look like a Freightliner, albeit one that’s been shrunk considerably. Interestingly it’s four-wheel drive, mid-engined, and it has a fifth-wheel hitch.

It’s powered by a famously tough 719cc Kubota three-cylinder diesel engine that’s mounted behind the cab, and power is sent to the front and rear-most axles via an automatic transmission.

The truck was custom-built and appears to be the only one of its kind that was made, as far as we can tell in any regard.

It was built on a ladder-type chassis and it has disc brakes all around. It’s fitted with a tandem-axle style rear though only the last two wheels are powered, connected via a live axle and a differential.

The body is finished in red with white and silver graphics, it has a large chrome grille up front, a steel front bumper, and a diamond-plate utility bed. It also has dual mirrors, air horns, clearance lights, dual chrome exhaust stacks, and a prominent Freightliner badge up front.

Inside you’ll find two Freightliner-branded bucket seats with a center arm rest, a left-hand drive steering wheel, a centrally-located shifter, a hand brake, and two pedals. It has gray carpeting, a Cobra CB radio, and a Pioneer CD stereo.

The truck rides on black 12″ alloy wheels with brushed rims, these are shod with 23×10.50″ Kenda Terra Trac tires front and back. It has independent front suspension and that aforementioned live axle rear, with the mid-set of wheels also riding on independent suspension.

The Kubota diesel engine is factory rated at 20 bhp and 33.8 lb ft of torque and the four wheel drive system is full-time. The truck is not road-legal of course, though it would be well-suited to use by someone with a large property, or living in a private community estate as an eye-catching alternative to a golf cart.

The mini-truck is now being offered for sale out of Lauderhill, Florida by the selling dealer with a bill of sale and just 60 miles shown on the odometer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer