Every year we sit down and go over the stats to whittle down a list of all the vehicles we featured over the preceding 12 months to find the 10 most popular.



There are always surprises for us in these lists, and even after doing this for years it’s still impossible to predict which cars will end up in the top 10.

This list is strictly based on how many visits each article received, there is no favoritism or impartiality involved, and we compile the list in reverse order – so the posts get more popular as you scroll down. So now without further ado, here are the top 10 most popular cars from 2022!

⇟ #10 – Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1964 Lincoln Continental

This 1964 Lincoln Continental convertible was bought new by President Lyndon B. Johnson in the early years of his presidency and used for his transportation, it was based on his ranch in Stonewall, Texas.

LBJ was well-known for his love of cars and his love of a good joke, he also kept an Amphicar on his ranch – he loved getting guests into the amphibious car for a “tour” and then feigning brake failure while driving the Amphicar into his lake as his passengers screamed for their lives.

See The Article

⇟ #9 – Project Car: A 1964 Aston Martin DB5

This 1964 Aston Martin DB5 was discovered in the United States in a sorry state, it has since been brought back to England where a partial restoration has been completed. It’s now in need of a new owner to finish the job and get it back on the road.

The DB5 is one of the more desirable DB-series Aston Martins, largely because of its prominent inclusion in the James Bond franchise as his car of choice – dating right back to the third 007 film “Goldfinger” in 1964.

See The Article

⇟ #8 – Blak Douglas’ Rare Ford Falcon XY 4X4 Ute

This is a rare Ford Falcon XY 4×4 Ute – if you’ve never seen one before that’s entirely understandable, just 432 of them were ever made and they were exclusively sold in the Australian market.

The example you see here is now being offered for sale by Blak Douglas, one of Australia’s most prominent artists and the winner of slew of awards including the prestigious Archibald Prize in 2022.

See The Article

⇟ #7 – Walter Wolf’s Ferrari 288 GTO

Every example of the Ferrari 288 GTO is special, but this one is perhaps a little more special than most due to the fact that its first owner was Walter Wolf – an oil industry magnate, founder of the Walter Wolf Racing F1 team, and a collector of some of the world’s most exotic supercars.

Wolf is most famous for that fact that his team won the first race they entered, with Jody Scheckter in the cockpit at the 1977 Argentine Grand Prix. Scheckter would finish the season in second place in the standings, an incredible result for the team.

See The Article

⇟ #6 – 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Specification

This 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 has been converted to Competizione specification and it has an FIA Historic Technical passport – which allows it to enter many of the most significant classic motorsport events in the world.

Very few Competizione Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytonas were built in-period, they proved highly successful on track, with the model famously winning class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans three years in a row.

See The Article

⇟ #5 – Elvis Presley’s 1971 Stutz Blackhawk

This 1971 Stutz Blackhawk was bought new by Elvis Presley after his first Blackhawk, a car he bought on sight even though it was a prototype, was crashed by his chauffeur and deemed a write off.

The Blackhawks that Elvis owned became icons in their own right, it’s believed that he had four in total, all in the 1970s, and as mentioned above one of them was wrecked, though it was rebuilt years later.

See The Article

⇟ #4 – DB5 Stunt Car From James Bond’s “No Time To Die”

This Aston Martin DB5 isn’t actually an Aston Martin DB5, despite the fact that it was built by Aston Martin. It was developed as a stunt car for the James Bond film No Time To Die and used extensively in the film.

The car has a unique chassis with a carbon fiber body designed to look like the original DB5. The team at Aston Martin Special Projects developed all-new suspension and braking systems which allowed the car to be driven much quicker than an actual DB5.

See The Article

⇟ #3 – $2.1 Million Dollar Barn Find: A 1956 Porsche 550 Spyder

This 1956 Porsche 550 Spyder has spent the better part of 35 years sitting in a barn somewhere in the Swiss countryside. Early in its life it was owned and driven by a number of well-known Swiss racing drivers including Rita Rampinelli, Heinz Schiller, and Formula 1 ace Jo Siffert.

During the 1960s the car was upgraded with a number of “werks” factory components including an engine upgrade and new Porsche RS60 bodywork – in order to ensure the car would remain competitive against more modern machinery.

See The Article

⇟ #2 – Abandoned In A Parking Lot: A 1989 Ferrari Testarossa

This 1989 Ferrari Testarossa was left abandoned and unused in a parking lot by its former owner, remaining under a cover for over 20 years after having accumulated just over 22,000 km since new.

Tragically the owner died back in 2012 before having a chance to drive the car again, his family left it in the parking garage for a further decade, and they’ve now decided to offer it for public sale at the Artcurial Le Mans Classic Sale in early July.

See The Article

⇟ #1 – The Original 1977 AMC AM Van 4×4 Concept Vehicle

This is the 1977 AMC AM Van, a concept vehicle that was planned to have a four-wheel drive powertrain headed by a turbocharged engine – both quite novel ideas for a production car in the 1970s.

This van was part of AMC’s seven car “Concept 80” traveling motor show, intended to showcase to the American public their vision for the future of the automobile. The AMC AM Van was by far the most popular vehicle in the show, resoundingly winning the public vote everywhere it was shown.

See The Article