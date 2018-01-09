Thorogood Dodgeville Boot

Thorogood pride themselves on making their Dodgeville boots 100% in the USA from world-class Horween Chromexcel horsehide leather. The company was founded back in 1892 by Albert Weinbrenner in Wisconsin, by 1916 they were making 20,000 pairs of boots a year to keep the American working class well shod.
After recently celebrating their 125 year anniversary they dedicated the name of each boot they make to a Wisconsin town, as a way of saying thank you to the people who’ve kept the company ticking over through Great Depressions, wars, recessions, and boom times.
This boot is named for Dodgeville, a small town of just over 4,000 residents that was founded in 1827 by miners, who made a peaceful pact with the local Winnebago Native American leaders to allow them to build a small settlement.
Thorogood designed this boot to be lighter than normal by foregoing the normal lining and taking advantage of the the natural properties of Horween Chromexcel horsehide leather. It has a Nitrile Cork outsole and Goodyear welt construction – allowing new soles to be fitted when the original one has worn down.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The British M.O.D. Survival Knife is endorsed by the British Ministry of Defence and made in England with two primary design criteria – efficiency and simplicity. The hefty blade is made of high-carbon steel so it’ll retain an edge even under heavy use, and it’s treated with a corrosion-resistant phosphate coating. Designed for military use, the…
Read More
Turbo Encabulator is a short film that many of you will have seen before, but it’s one of those things you can never watch too many times. Much like the Winnebago Man clips. I’ve included the full blurb below as it adds a lot to the story, and provides insight into how the extraordinary Turbo…
Read More
The Dodge Super Bee was named for the platform it’s based on – the Chrysler “B” platform that it shared with a number of other iconic American cars including the Plymouth Road Runner and the Chrysler 300. A Brief History of the Original Dodge 440 Six Pack Super Bees The incredible success of the Road…
Read More
The Villianaire is a wallet/moneyclip by the team over at The Goods, an LA-based company made up of engineers, designers, and craftsmen. Each wallet is handmade in the USA from full grain vegetable tanned cowhide leather, and includes both a pocket-sized card case and money clip for your notes. Each can accommodate a preferred maximum…
Read More
The SOLKOA Survival Kit has been developed specifically for New York based company Best Made. Each kit is contained inside a virtually indestructible “SUMA” box, machined from a single block of aircraft grade 6061 aluminum and offering 18.75 cubic inches of internal space. Inside you’ll find a fishing kit, an emergency blanket measuring 56” x 84”,…
Read More
The Biltwell EXFIL-80 Bag was developed specifically for motorcycle journeys, with a bag section dedicated to tools – and a zip cover that incorporates padding so you can lean back on it when you’re on the road. Each bag is made from UV-Treated 1680 ballistic polyester with PVC backing for water resistance. It also has…
Read More