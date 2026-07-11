The new Goodyear “Tire Table” configurator is now live, it allows you to choose a race-used tire from a specific race, like the 24 Hours of Le Mans for example, and then configure it with the top and legs of your choice.

A 2026 Le Mans Tire Table with legs and a glass top sells for $360 USD, making it far better value than a similarly-price coffee table from Ikea, and a vastly superior conversation piece. The tables can also be ordered with a chrome bowl top, making it ideal for keeping that bottle of champers on ice.

History Speedrun: Goodyear

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in Akron, Ohio, on August the 29th, 1898, by Frank Seiberling and his brother Charles. Seiberling had traveled to Chicago on business earlier that year and a little unexpectedly, had come away as the owner of two vacant factories on Market Street.

He named his new company after Charles Goodyear, the self-taught chemist whose 1839 development of vulcanized rubber – treating natural rubber with sulfur and heat, made it tough and temperature-stable enough for widespread commercial and industrial use. It was one of the most important industrial discoveries of the age.

Goodyear started out with just 13 employees making bicycle and horse carriage tires, rubber horseshoe pads, and poker chips. Its winged-foot trademark, inspired by the wings of Mercury, was adopted in 1900.

In 1901 Seiberling supplied Henry Ford with racing tires, and by 1908 Goodyears were being fitted to the Model T. It would be the dawn of the age of the automobile that would really turn Goodyear into an industrial juggernaut.

In 1903, Goodyear production superintendent Paul Litchfield was granted a patent for the first tubeless automobile tire. Akron would soon be nicknamed the Rubber Capital of the World, and by 1926 Goodyear was the largest rubber company in the world.

The company developed its own synthetic rubber, later marketed as Chemigum, in 1927 and filed a patent application that year, the patent was granted two years later in 1929 and Goodyear made its first synthetic-rubber tire in 1937.

Goodyear would also build observation balloons and airships for the U.S. Army during the First World War, and launched its first advertising blimp, the Pilgrim, in 1925. During the Second World War it built FG-series Corsair fighters (license-built versions of Vought’s F4U) at its Akron plant.

Michelin had patented the modern radial tire in the 1940s, and Goodyear went on to develop and manufacture its own radials in the postwar decades. It also produced run-flat tires, and interestingly, the inflatable uprighting bags used to keep Apollo command modules upright after splashdown in the ocean.

Goodyear In Motorsport

Goodyear’s racing tires carried Howdy Wilcox to victory at the 1919 Indianapolis 500 in a Peugeot, the year he became the first driver in history to qualify at Indianapolis at more than 100 mph. By 1962 more NASCAR winners were on Goodyears than on any other brand.

Firestone withdrew from NASCAR in 1974, and although Hoosier mounted brief challenges in 1988/1989 and 1994, Goodyear has been NASCAR’s exclusive tire supplier since 1997 – every NASCAR Cup Series champion since 1968 has run on Goodyears.

Goodyear tires first appeared in Formula 1 in 1964, they the supplied tires to Brabham and Honda in 1965 and took their first Grand Prix win that October in Mexico with Richie Ginther. Three decades of F1 dominance followed – between 1973 and 1977, in a period of open tire competition, every Grand Prix was won on Goodyear rubber.

World champions carried to victory on Goodyears included Jack Brabham, Emerson Fittipaldi, Niki Lauda, James Hunt, Mario Andretti, Alan Jones, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher.

When Goodyear withdrew from F1 at the end of 1998, it had recorded 368 Grand Prix victories – that’s a tire-supplier record that’s remained unmatched as of the date of writing – July of 2026.

The company’s Le Mans record started in 1965 with Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt taking the race that year for the North American Racing Team in a Ferrari 250 LM. Ford GT40s then won at La Sarthe on Goodyears in 1966 and 1967, and the 1967 Ford Mk IV of Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt remains the only all-American victory in the race’s history.

Further overall wins followed with Porsche’s 917K in 1970, Matra-Simca in 1972, 1973, and 1974, Mirage in 1975, Porsche’s 936 in 1976, Rondeau in 1980, Jaguar in 1990, and Porsche-based prototypes in 1994, 1996, and 1997. In total, Goodyear has 14 overall Le Mans victories.

The Goodyear Tire Table Configurator

The Goodyear Tire Table configurator is now live, as noted higher up it allows you to choose a race, even from a specific year, and then build your table around a race-used slick from that event.

When configuring your table you have the choice of either a circular glass top and also a chrome dish/bowl that sits in the wheel cavity – this allows you to store things in the tire or (preferably) use it for chilling champagne.

There are a number of legs to choose from, including black, chrome, coffee (a slightly higher leg), and three different wheel options. You can also opt for no legs at all if you want the tire to just lay flat, and it’ll save you a few dollars too.

The circular glass top can be chosen in either tinted or clear, and it sits over the top of the chrome bowl if you select that as an option. Fully configured with legs, a bowl, and a glass top the Goodyear Tire Table is $416 USD, without the bowl its $360 USD.

If you’d like to try out the configurator yourself you’ll find it here, each set of tires is strictly limited, so if there’s a specific race you’re after you’ll need to check if there’s still availability.

Images courtesy of Goodyear