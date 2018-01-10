The Flying Tent® Reading time: about 1 minute. Camping

The Flying Tent was designed to be an exceedingly lightweight tent that performs three distinct functions – it can be a hammock, a hammock tent, or a traditional ground-based tent.

The size and weight of the Flying Tent make it ideal for use by motorcyclists, as it can be packed down into a carry bag, and it’ll only add 2.45 kilograms to your total pack weight.

Thanks to the fact that it can be set up between two trees or out on the flat ground, you’re unlikely to find a landscape that it won’t be well suited to. The hammock has a maximum weight capacity of 120 kilograms, with a maximum head height of 200 centimeters.

For use in hammock mode, you’ll need to find two trees that are approximately 4 to 7 meters apart, though of course any fixed poles or attachment points will work. Importantly, there’s a mosquito mesh under the top shell, allowing you to keep good airflow in warmer climates without becoming an all-you-can-eat buffet for the local winged parasite population.

