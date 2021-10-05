The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie is designed to survive a minimum of 10 years of regular use, its guaranteed not to rip, tear, or come apart at the seams. If it does, they’re repair it for you.

Each 10-Year Hoodie is made in the United States and it passes through the hands of over 20 American workers before it lands in your wardrobe. The cotton is sourced from the Mississippi Delta, the 23 oz extra soft fleece comes from South Carolina, the twill-reinforced seams are made in Philadelphia, the heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia, and the hoodie is then cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles.

Hoodies are a staple clothing item for many, particularly when the weather begins to turn cold. They’re worn by everyone from Silicon Valley billionaires and superstar athletes to regular folks going down to the corner store for a pint of milk.

Hooded garments have been worn for thousands of years, the modern day hoodie is a distillation of the form designed to best cope with modern life. The Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie has a zip-up front, a drawstring hood, two hard-warmer pockets, and a secret internal pocket for stashing away your phone or wallet.

The primary chassis of the hoodie is made from a heavy duty 23 oz fleece, and the team at Flint and Tinder have spent years perfecting it to ensure it really can last over 10 years of regular use.

Six colors are offered, including Black, Forest, Medium Heather Grey, Navy, Oatmeal, and Rust. Sizing ranges from XS all the way up to 3XL and there’s a sizing chart on the store page to help you get the right fit first time. Speaking of fit, the hoodie has been designed to have a relaxed but not baggy fit, that’ll work with one or two base layers if needed.

