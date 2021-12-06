This is a 2017 Terradyne Gurkha LAPV that was originally ordered to a luxurious civilian specification, rather than the more common tactical police and/or military standard.

LAPV stands for “Light Armored Patrol Vehicle,” a reference to the original purpose of its design. A number of celebrities and high net worth individuals also made enquiries about getting more comfortable versions made for safe daily transportation, and as a result Terradyne offers this as a specification package when ordering your vehicle.

Fast Facts – The Terradyne Gurkha LAPV

The Terradyne Gurkha LAPV is one of the best-known creations from Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc, a specialist vehicle manufacturer focussing on military, tactical law enforcement, private security, government agency, and border patrol use.

The Gurkha LAPV is based on the Ford Super Duty F450 or F550 platform, with a custom-built body designed to protect occupants from weapons fire and explosives.

The LAPV weighs in at 16,000 lbs or 7,258 kilograms, and it’s powered by a Ford 6.7 liter turbo diesel V8 producing 330 hp and 750 lb ft of torque.

With its bullet proof body panels and glass the occupants are well protected, and they can escape through a roof hatch if needed.

Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc

Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc was founded in 2011 in Ontario, Canada to build tactical military and police vehicles.

In the years since they’ve risen to become one of the most successful companies of this type anywhere in the world, and they’ve supplied vehicles to police and military units in the United States (multiple states), Singapore, Mexico, Qatar, Canada (multiple provinces), Croatia, Saudi Arabia, and many more.

The company currently offers four primary vehicles, the LAPV or Light Armored Patrol Vehicle, the MPV or Multi-Purpose Vehicle, the RPV or Rapid Patrol Vehicle, and the CIV or Civilian Limited Edition Vehicle.

The Terradyne Gurkha LAPV – Specifications

Terradyne Gurkha LAPV is every bit as large as the Ford Super Duty F450 (or F550) it’s based on. Its external measurements are: length – 6.1 meters x width – 2.45 meters x height – 2.65 meters (240 13/16″ x 240 13/16″ x 104 1/8″) and it weighs in at 16,000 lbs or 7,258 kilograms when empty.

The chassis, powertrain, suspension, braking, and electrical systems are provided by the Ford Super Duty. The four wheel-drive powertrain consists of a Ford 6.7 liter turbo diesel V8 producing 330 hp and 750 lb ft of torque, with power sent through a six-speed automatic transmission to either the rear wheels or all four wheels.

Fuel capacity is 40 gallons or 151 liters, and the maximum speed is listed as 130 km/h or 81 mph.

The LAPV has a minimum B4 armor level rating and at the time of ordering they can be specified with an armor upgrade, heated front seats, heated windshield, an upgraded Alpine audio system, battery charge system with auto eject, an exterior and interior intercom, custom 80-gallon secondary fuel tank, and a number of other options.

The Second-Hand Terradyne Gurkha LAPV Shown Here

The Gurkha LAPV shown here is a 2017 model, it has just 25,335 kms on the odometer (15,742 miles), and it was ordered to a luxurious civilian specification.

The vehicle is upholstered in plush black and red leather with diamond-quilted detailing and contrast stitching and it has six passenger seats, a full LED exterior lighting kit, a center console with backlit switches and map light, rear cargo tie downs, front mud flaps, a six ton jack, insulated walls, steel guards over the headlights and taillights, and a full size spare wheel mounted at the rear.

When it owes ordered a slew of options were selected, including an armor upgrade, heated front seats, a heated windshield, an upgraded Alpine audio system, and an 80 gallon secondary fuel tank.

It was also optioned with Terradyne’s off-road package that includes Fox shock absorbers, a heavyweight Warn 16.5 ti winch (16,500 lb pull capacity with 90 ft wire cable), closed system winching components from Factor 55, a front differential lock, and an onboard high-output air compressor.

This Gurkha is currently being offered for sale live online by Collecting Cars, and at the time of writing there are 6 days left to bid. If you’d like to visit the listing or register to bid you can click here.

