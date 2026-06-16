This is a 2001 Strathcarron SC-5A, and if you’ve never heard of it before you’re not alone. Just six were made, and only one is registered for road use – the car you see here – which is also now for sale.

The SC-5A was developed by some of the greatest motorsport names of its time, like Reynard, Prodrive, Ilmor, and others. It could have been a key rival for the Lotus Elise, but a key change to UK automotive laws essentially signed its death warrant in 2001.

Fast Facts: The Strathcarron SC-5A

The Strathcarron SC-5A was a lightweight British sports car developed in the late 1990s by Ian Macpherson, 3rd Baron Strathcarron, whose father had been a celebrated racing driver and motorcyclist. It was designed by Simon Cox and debuted as the SC-4 concept at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show.

The car was engineered by a remarkable roster of motorsport specialists including Reynard, Prodrive, Ilmor, and Quaife. Its mid-mounted Triumph 1,200cc four-cylinder motorcycle engine produced 125 bhp, giving the 550 kg car a 227 bhp-per-ton power-to-weight ratio.

Production collapsed in late 2002 after the UK government revised its Single Vehicle Approval rules to close a loophole exempting motorcycle-engined cars from automotive emissions legislation. Between 6 and 20 examples were built against original plans for up to 150 annually, making it one of the rarest modern British sports cars.

The specific car featured is the sixth built by chassis number, first registered in June of 2001, and has covered just 5,700 warranted miles from new. It is believed to be the only road-registered SC-5A in Britain and is due to be auctioned by H&H Classics on June 17 with a guide price of £22,000–£26,000.

History Speedrun: The Strathcarron SC-5A

In the late 1990s, the British lightweight sports car market was (arguably) at its peak. TVR was churning out new Speed Six derivatives by the month, Lotus couldn’t stop producing Elise special editions, and Lee Noble was showing the world what a Ford-engined mid-engine car could do in the right hands. Into this crowded arena stepped a newcomer with a remarkable motorsport pedigree, a completely different powertrain philosophy, and one of the most dramatic shapes to grace a modern, small-volume British sports car. The Strathcarron SC-5A deserved to succeed, but a change in emissions regulations left the car needing major re-engineering, creating a funding crisis the company simply couldn’t overcome.

Above Video: This is the original Top Gear segment on the Strathcarron SC-5A, presented by Tiff Needell, who as you can see really liked the car.

The company behind the car, Strathcarron Sports Cars plc, was incorporated in 1995 by Ian Macpherson, 3rd Baron Strathcarron, with its office in Hove, East Sussex, and a production workshop in Cambridgeshire. Motorsport was in the family blood – Ian’s father, David Macpherson, 2nd Baron Strathcarron, had been known in Parliament as the “moustachioed motorcycling peer.”

The elder Lord Strathcarron received a Morgan Super Sports V-Twin three-wheeler for his 16th birthday, flew Wellingtons for RAF Coastal Command during the Battle of the Atlantic in World War II, and after the war became a pioneer of 500cc racing, competing against a young Stirling Moss at Silverstone and Towcester in the late 1940s.

He served as motoring correspondent for The Field magazine for nearly half a century, from 1954 to 2002, and was instrumental in establishing the UK’s compulsory basic training system for learner motorcyclists. The Strathcarron name carried real weight in British motoring circles, and Ian Macpherson intended to honor it.

The Strathcarron SC-5A Arrives

The SC-5A began life as the SC-4 concept car, unveiled at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show. Penned by designer Simon Cox, who would also go on to design the Vauxhall VX220, it was a dramatic, compact shape that looked like a shrunken Can-Am racer. The production version, now named the SC-5A, was introduced at the Birmingham Motor Show the following year.

What made the SC-5A unforgettable wasn’t just its avant garde styling, it was the sheer caliber of the motorsport engineering firms involved in its development. The aluminum honeycomb monocoque chassis was designed by Reynard, which at the time was one of the most prolific constructors of single-seater racing cars in the world, building chassis for IndyCar, Formula 3000, and beyond.

The tub itself was fabricated by an aerospace specialist. Suspension was developed by Prodrive, best known for running the Subaru World Rally Championship program, and incorporated Bilstein spring and damper units. Braking duties were handled by AP Racing calipers with Brembo vented discs, and the car rode on OZ Racing wheels.

The engine was where things got truly unconventional, and perhaps even a little bit strange. Rather than sourcing a conventional automotive powerplant, Strathcarron chose a Triumph 1,200cc DOHC inline four-cylinder motorcycle engine, mid-mounted behind the two occupants. One has to wonder if the motorcycle engine that powered the elder Lord Strathcarron’s Morgan three-wheeler had been an inspiration.

The Triumph-derived unit used a dedicated block that was supplied to Ilmor Engineering, the firm co-founded by Mario Illien and Paul Morgan that had been building Formula 1 and IndyCar engines. Ilmor reconfigured the engine and developed custom fuel injection and engine management systems to improve both emissions compliance and low-rev tractability.

Power output was rated at 125 bhp at 9,800 rpm, and drive reached the rear wheels through a 6-speed Quaife sequential gearbox with a limited-slip differential, with legendary transmission company Hewland consulting on the final drive system.

The result was a car that weighed just 550 kgs (1,213 lbs) and measured only 3.6 meters in length, making it even shorter than the already-diminutive Lotus Elise. There was no roof, no doors, and no side windows. The interior was stripped to the barest essentials. Performance figures were good thanks to the excellent power-to-weight ratio, with 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, and a top speed of 125 mph.

The press reaction at launch was enthusiastic, the PistonHeads review praised the chassis for its rigidity, and Tiff Needell took the car for a memorable lap around Anglesey circuit on the original-format Top Gear. The SC-5A even returned to the Geneva Motor Show where its concept predecessor had debuted.

The future looked bright. Then the regulations changed.

The End Of The Road

The UK government revised its Single Vehicle Approval rules to close a loophole that allowed motorcycle-engined cars to circumvent automotive emissions legislation. The SC-5A’s entire powertrain concept was suddenly on the wrong side of the law.

Strathcarron attempted to re-engineer the car around a Rover K-Series engine as used in the Elise, but the financial strain of such a massive redesign proved too great. The company’s production program collapsed in late 2002.

Build numbers of the Strathcarron SC-5A are disputed, but it’s generally accepted that somewhere between 6 and 20 were built, and it’s claimed that only one is currently road registered (the example shown in this article).

Strathcarron also built the SC-6, which was essentially identical to the SC-5A but substituted ABS plastic bodywork for the more expensive Kevlar and carbon fiber construction used on the SC-5A, it was intended as a more affordable entry point.

A very similar body shape later appeared on the Marlin 5EXi kit car, initially powered by a Rover K-Series engine and later offered with Honda or Audi powerplants. The visual resemblance was strong, but the engineering underneath was a world apart – the Marlin used a conventional tubular spaceframe chassis rather than the Reynard-designed aluminum honeycomb tub.

The Strathcarron SC-5A is mostly forgotten today, but it deserves to be better remembered. It’s one of the most interesting footnotes in modern British sports car history. Its list of engineering partners, Reynard, Prodrive, Ilmor, Quaife, Hewland, AP Racing, reads like the credits of a Formula 1 program, not a lightweight road-going sports car.

The 2001 Strathcarron SC-5A Shown Here

This Strathcarron SC-5A is the sixth example built by chassis number, and it’s one of very few manufactured from 1999 and 2002 by Strathcarron Sports Cars, the company founded in 1995 by Ian Macpherson, now 3rd Baron Strathcarron.

As you would expect, power comes from a mid-mounted, Triumph-sourced 1,200cc four-cylinder 16-valve motorcycle engine producing 125 bhp at 9,800 rpm, giving the car a power-to-weight ratio of 227 bhp per ton, on par with the Porsche 911 of the time.

The engine is mated to a 6-speed Quaife sequential gearbox that TV show Top Gear described in period as the best manual shift since the Ferrari 360 Modena. Further motorsport-grade parts includes Bilstein springs and shock absorbers within the Prodrive suspension, AP Racing brakes, OZ Gran Turismo wheels, and specially developed Yokohama tires.

This particular car was first registered on June the 21st, 2001, and passed to its third owner in 2005, who retained it until his death in 2024. It was then acquired by the current registered owner in 2025 in time-warp condition, having covered just 5,700 warranted miles from new across its entire life.

The car is offered freshly serviced and recommissioned, fitted with four new Goodyear tires, and accompanied by 12 MOT certificates (none carrying a single advisory) with the current MOT valid through March of 2027.

Also included are an original press release, promotional materials, and period magazine articles. The seller notes that this is believed to be the only taxed and MOT’d Strathcarron SC-5A currently on the road in Britain, with the only two other known British-registered examples both declared SORN.

The car is now due to be auctioned by H&H Classics on the 17th of June with a price guide of £22,000 – £26,000 or approximately $29,000 – $35,000 USD. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of H&H Classics