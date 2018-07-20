The Southern Lights Electric Original Bell Jar Table Lamp

The Original Bell Jar Table Lamp by Southern Lights Electric uses a large Edison bulb to give the same warm light that lit the workshops, factories, garages, and speakeasies of the 20th century.
The lamp measures in at 8.5″ high by 5″ wide, with a 48″ white cloth covered cord, an antique-style brass socket, and a removable glass dome. Light is provided by a 30 Watt Edison-style bulb with a Marconi filament pattern and a 3000+ hour lifespan. New bulbs can be bought direct from Southern Lights Electric for $9 apiece, and they can be used internationally, with mains voltages varying between 120v and 240v.
Southern Lights Electric is an American company based in Nashville that makes traditional lighting, both for private customers and large scale industrial projects. The Original Bell Jar Table Lamp has a solid American Walnut base which is precision milled and fitted with a hand-silkscreened nameplate applied in their Nashville based studio.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Roue launched a series of new wristwatches this year, all of which are inspired by motorsport timepieces from the 1960s and 1970s. Unlike many other companies in this space, they’re targeting an audience that doesn’t want to (or can’t yet afford to) spend thousands on their watches. All of the Roue designs can be had…
Read More
Cone Denim uses cotton strands that are woven with Dyneema®, the strongest fibre in the world. This creates one of the toughest and most abrasion resistant forms of denim yet designed – making it ideal for both motorcyclists and those who struggle to make a regular pair of jeans last more than a couple of…
Read More
The Rickman Motocross Jersey by Reign VMX is a classically styled racing jersey is made from a modern micro-birdseye vented, moisture wicking polyester fabric to keep you cool on warmer days. It includes the period-correct padded elbows, a drop-tail cut in the back to keep your jersey tucked in, and a wide cuff design that…
Read More
Despite its traditionally-styled appearance, the Saint Adventure Waxed Motorcycle Jacket is one of the most technologically advanced motorcycle jackets on the market – it’s made from a combination of 12 oz waxed-cotton canvas fused with the world’s strongest fibre – UHMWPE.
Read More
The Shelby Series 1 Personally, I think the Shelby Series 1 is a significantly underrated car. It was the only blank-slate road car ever built by Carroll and the storied American company, it has looks influenced by the Shelby Cobra and the Shelby Daytona Coupe, it’s fitted with a highly-tuned, all-alloy, double overhead cam L47 Aurora…
Read More
Qwart Helmets The Qwart Phoenix is a new, modular motorcycle helmet from Qwart – a European company based in the South of France. Each helmet has a full grade 8 carbon fiber shell with a double density EPS impact absorbing liner that meets or exceeds the ECE R22-05 helmet safety certification standard. There are two…
Read More