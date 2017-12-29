Scooter Headlight Desk Lamp Reading time: less than a minute. Accessories

Design

Gear

Home

This desk lamp is made from a vintage scooter headlight, and a chrome 1960s-era photography tripod. It’s the work of The Modern Weld a boutique company that combines a love for interior design with a passion for vintage motorcycles.

The team discovered a new-old-stock scooter headlight being sold as part of a warehouse closure, they paired it with a beautifully preserved tripod, then added an LED light, and a period-correct red and white cloth covered cord.

Buy Here