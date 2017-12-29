Scooter Headlight Desk Lamp

This desk lamp is made from a vintage scooter headlight, and a chrome 1960s-era photography tripod. It’s the work of The Modern Weld a boutique company that combines a love for interior design with a passion for vintage motorcycles.
The team discovered a new-old-stock scooter headlight being sold as part of a warehouse closure, they paired it with a beautifully preserved tripod, then added an LED light, and a period-correct red and white cloth covered cord.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Driggs Jacket by JANE Motorcycles has been designed as a universal motorcycle jacket that doubles as regular streetwear. The outer fabric is a water resistant, 8.5 ounce waxed canvas, all the seams are reinforced with a double stitch nylon thread, and the interior is navy blue satin with lamb skin lining the collar and…
Read More
When the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing was released in 1954, it was the fastest production car money could buy. The name was derived from the engine capacity of 3 litres (2996cc) and the German words Sport Leicht (Sport Light) – as a reference to its spaceframe chassis, and the aluminium doors, hood, and trunk. An…
Read More
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man named Car Designer of the Century in 1999 after an official vote by 132 top tier automotive journalists from 33 countries. The Sprint GT Veloce was introduced in 1965 as a replacement for the Sprint GT, it had a more powerful…
Read More
Warby Parker was founded to offer high-end eyewear at less than high-end prices, thanks to the fact that the company bypasses the current monopoly within the luxury eyewear market. The Lionel Sunglasses have a brushed Japanese titanium frame with Akulon-coated screws for durability. The CR-39 lenses have an Antiscratch coating, and they offer 100% UV…
Read More
There are few pocketed items more important than a discrete hip flask. They make even the dreariest of weddings entertaining – not to mention christenings. When choosing a flask it’s important to get one that’s slim enough not to show in your breast pocket, and you typically want to avoid cheaper examples as they often…
Read More
The name Horch might not be familiar to many, but the name Audi certainly is. As it happens both automakers were founded by the same man – August Horch. Meet August Horch August attended the Mittweida Technical College and studied engineering in the late 1800s, after graduation he found his way to working for a man…
Read More