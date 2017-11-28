Rêve de Gosse by Raoul.W

Rêve de Gosse is a sculpture by Raoul.W, a French artist with a far better understanding of automobile mechanics and design than most, as he spent decades restoring vintage cars before creating a name for himself as an artist.
This piece is titled Rêve de Gosse (Dream Kid), he created it in 2015 by painstakingly collecting suitable red die-cast model cars, and then carefully arranging them so as not to leave any space. Not as easy a task as it may sound. It uses a black wooden frame and measures in at a considerable 38″ x 38″ x 1.5″.
If you’d like to read more about it you can click here to view the listing on RM Sotheby’s.
