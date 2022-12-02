This is a new series of life-sized sculptures by the talented team over at After The Race, often known simply as “ATR.” Just 12 of these 917ATR bodies will be made and clients will be able to choose from four classic liveries when ordering – including both Gulf and Martini.

After The Race is a boutique Belgian company that utilises the artistic talents of Edmond “Pogo” Thonnard – a man recognised as being one of the founders of European street art, along with the likes of Keith Harring, Banksy, Jef Aérosol, and Speedy Graffito.

Founder of After the Race, Jean-Denis “JD” Claessens, works closely with Edmond on each design. Each 917 body is made from hand-laid fiberglass to 1:1 scale to looks essentially the same as the original Porsche 917 body. A welded aluminum frame is fitted discretely inside to keep the body rigid and to provide mounting points for display.

The Porsche 917 remains one of the most important and successful endurance racing cars of all time. It first appeared in 1969, it was an all new design from the German automaker that was developed with one goal in mind – to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 917 fundamentally changed the way endurance racing cars were designed forever and it became a legend in its own lifetime.

It won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970 and took further victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona, Spa-Francorchamps 1000km, Watkins Glen 6 Hours, Monza 1000km, Brands Hatch 1000km, and Zeltweg 1000km. All of that was just in 1970 and the victories would continue unabated from there.

If you’d like to speak to the team at After The Race and order a 917ATR you can visit their website here. The lead time on new orders is six months as they’re all made by hand, and no two will ever be the same.

Images courtesy of Pierre Pironet ©2022