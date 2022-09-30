This 1967 has been built up to the same specification as the Porsche 911 S that was driven by “Quick” Vic Elford in the Rallye Monte Carlo in 1967. Elford drove this particular car not long after its rebuild and said that it was “a spectacular, exact nut-and-bolt recreation, exactly as we drove it.”

The Porsche 911 S has long been lauded as one of the most desirable examples of the German sports car from this era and they made quite an impact in the world of motorsport thanks to their excellent handling – when driven by experienced hands of course.

Fast Facts – The Porsche 911 S

The Porsche 911 S first appeared in 1966, just three years after the introduction of the 911 model at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1963.

The 911 S came with a higher performance engine, producing 160 bhp vs the 130 bhp of the standard 911. The “S” stood for “Super” and along with the engine performance enhancements the car also came with adjustable Koni dampers on all four corners, a rear anti-roll bar (the front anti-roll bar was standard), and Fuchs wheels.

Today these early examples of the 911 S are among the most desirable of all 911 models, offering a simple analogue purity that was not always matched by later cars.

The 1967 911 S you see here was rebuilt by specialists Paterek Brothers into a replica of Vic Elford’s famous Monte Carlo Rally challenger.

The Porsche 911 S

The Porsche 911 S was a critically important car for Porsche when it was released in 1966. The Porsche 911, originally called the 901 until Peugeot objected, had been developed to replace the dated Porsche 356 that had been developed not long after WWII in the late 1940s. The 911 S took all that made the 911 great and made it just a little greater.

The 911 S used the same unibody shell as the 911 and much the same running gear. The 2.0 liter flat-six engine was tuned to produce 160 bhp at 5,000 rpm, up from the 130 bhp of the standard car. With a weight of just 1,080 kgs (2,381 lbs) the 911 S was a quick car by the standards of the time, with excellent handling for those who could correctly manage the rear weight bias.

Other enhancements over the regular 911 included adjustable Koni dampers, a rear anti-roll bar (to match the front), Weber carburetors, vented disc brakes, and “Fuchsfelge” five-leaf Fuchs wheels which were said to improve brake cooling.

The 911 S would be built by Porsche in various iterations until 1977, and intermittently thereafter. The “S” has often been added to the Carrera name to denote a higher performance version of the now liquid-cooled 911.

The Vic Elford-Spec Porsche 911 S Shown Here

As mentioned further up in the introduction, this car was built as a faithful replica of the 1967 Porsche 911 S piloted by Vic Elford in the Monte Carlo Rally of the same year. He finished the race in third overall before returning a year later in ’68 and winning it outright.

This car is an original 1967 Porsche 911 S, it was optioned with a factory limited-slip differential and it was painted by Porsche in Polo Red. Many years later it was restored in 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia and went on to win multiple awards before marque specialists Paterek Brothers converted the car to a replica of the Monte Carlo machine in 2009.

During this process the car was given racing roundels, a chrome roof rack, front and rear rally plaques, replica German numberplate and country ‘D’ plate, driving lights, an auxiliary temperature gauge, a period-correct Halda Speedpilot rally computer, and period intercom system.

After its conversion the car was seen and driven by Vic Elford himself who was quoted as saying that it’s “exactly as we drove it.”

It now being offered for sale by Collecting Cars out of Surrey in the United Kingdom. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars