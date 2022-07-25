This is the Pocket Samurai folding knife from the team at StatGear, it’s essentially a small knife you can carry daily for small tasks like package or letter opening.

The knife also makes a good addition to your desk, and an interesting conversation piece.

The Pocket Samurai has a folded length of 2.77″ and an unfolded length of 4.65″, with a 2″ 440C stainless-steel tanto blade. It has a textured aluminum handle, a liner lock, a keychain loop, and a removable stainless-steel pocket clip.

Both black and red colorways are on offer, both have black blades but the color of the handle changes (see them both in the image above), and the cost is $40 USD.

StatGear was founded by a practicing NYC paramedic who wanted better built, more innovative tools for rescue and survival situations. The company now makes and sells a broad range of gear and sells them in the USA and internationally.

The small size of the Pocket Samurai makes it ideal for the the kinds of jobs many of us need knives for, like those aforementioned package opening duties.

